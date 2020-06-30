What's happening in the US, and in Victoria, may just be a sign of what our future looks like.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Well, it's baaaaaaaack! But it never really went away. Following a brief respite in some areas of the world, COVID-19 is returning everywhere, everywhere. In the US it simply rages on, unabated.

As the ultra hot spot of New York started to abate, midwest areas and southern areas which explicitly spurned active measures due to politics are now starting to hot up. They will presumably feed back into areas like NY and California, just as they start to get things under control.

With no national leadership to speak of, the US has set itself up to be a zone in which COVID-19 circulates indefinitely. The pitiful state of the place is a glimpse of both an alternative present and a possible future.