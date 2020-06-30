In a time of enormous social upheaval, what obligations do employers have to keep their workers safe?

Occupational health and safety isn’t the sexiest topic. We all know that it's important, and that failures can have tragic consequences, but columnists and the Twitterati have rarely stoked the culture wars with hot takes on ergonomics and fire drills.

But this once-beige subject is now becoming a thorny battlefield for the biggest movements and debates of our time.

While COVID-19 and the climate change-fuelled bushfires have reminded us of the importance of protecting workers’ physical health from external threats, the Me Too and Black Lives Matter movements are also expanding outdated definitions of "safety" to protect the minds and bodies of women and people of colour.