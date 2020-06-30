It’s been a while since Australia saw overt political lobbying from the tobacco industry. But there are signs that things may be ramping up.
On Friday Health Minister Greg Hunt caved to pressure from within his own party to delay new restrictions on importing liquid nicotine, used for vaping.
It followed an open letter from 28 Liberal and National MPs condemning the restrictions, arguing vaping was a healthier alternative to smoking.
