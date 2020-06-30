Is SBS' staff diversity being reflected at the most senior levels of the broadcaster?

SBS managing director James Taylor (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

A long overdue conversation about racial and cultural diversity is slowly washing through the Australian media.

And SBS, the multicultural broadcaster, where diversity is baked into the charter, is the latest news organisation to apparently fail the test.

Yesterday, several non-white journalists recounted experiences of racism and microaggressions at the broadcaster. An image, which spread like wildfire over social media, suggested an overwhelmingly white leadership team, more evidence that the country’s multicultural broadcaster may have a real diversity problem.