Does the NT government see any problem appointing two people from the same company to such a powerful advisory group?

Andrew Liveris and Martin Parkinson (Images: Alan Porritt, Lukas Coch/AAP)

A few days ago Crikey reported on concerns that oil and gas billionaire and former Trump adviser Andrew Liveris had been appointed to not one but two COVID commissions.

Liveris is co-chairing the Northern Territory’s economic reconstruction commission, as well as being special adviser to the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission. He’s also on the payroll of engineering and resources firm Worley and the Saudi Arabian multinational petroleum and gas company Saudi Aramco, one of the most profitable companies in the world.

But Crikey readers have pointed out that there’s another high-profile figure on the NT commission with similar vocational interests: former Treasury secretary turned secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Martin Parkinson.