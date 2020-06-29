In Virus Watch today, there have now been more than 10 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, and more than half a million deaths. Plus more of the latest coronavirus news.

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Global COVID-19 cases have surged past the 10 million mark, with more than half a million deaths worldwide. Politicians have had more virus-related media mentions than the actual infectious disease experts, a new study has shown. And a JPMorgan economist has suggested a link between restaurant spending and coronavirus cases.

Record-breaking week

A record number of global coronavirus cases was reported yesterday, with 189,077 new cases confirmed in 24 hours. More than 10 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 500,000 deaths since the virus became widespread less than six months ago.

To put that in perspective, during the SARS epidemic from 2002 to 2004, there were 8098 reported cases and 774 deaths. The US Center for Disease Control estimated the death toll from the swine flu could be between 150,000 to 575,000 in the virus’ first year of circulation. The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed that swine flu killed 429 people with 94,512 cases, but acknowledged this much lower number was due to a lack of testing and deaths being attributed to comorbidities instead of the virus..