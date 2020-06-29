Same old, same old for Sunday night, as Nine wins the night with The Voice and 60 Minutes.

(Image: Nine)

Sunday night redux -- Nine wins, Seven loses, Ten does OK, the ABC weak.

Seven loses despite having a 322,000 lead in the 6pm to 7pm news battle with Nine, and a reasonable 1.01 million audience for Big Brother.

Seven News averaged 1.79 million. Nine News, 1.37 million, but The Voice averaged 1.205 million and 60 Minutes 912,000 and that’s why Nine won easily and Seven was left well behind, again.