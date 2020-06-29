Some legal notes on praise for Dyson Heydon, the Murdoch woman and Trump, plus more tips and murmurs.

Christopher Pyne (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Legal notes The Dyson Heydon scandal raises questions of who knew what, and when. This speech, delivered to St Paul's College in September last year by New South Wales Court of Appeal president Andrew Scott Bell, caught our eye.