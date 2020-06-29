The Murdoch women turn on Donald Trump, interesting praise for Dyson Heydon and Christopher Pyne cannot stand disloyalty. Plus other tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.
Legal notes The Dyson Heydon scandal raises questions of who knew what, and when. This speech, delivered to St Paul's College in September last year by New South Wales Court of Appeal president Andrew Scott Bell, caught our eye.
[Heydon's] was, and remains, a prodigious and prolific career, as a scholar, teacher, advocate, judge and royal commissioner. His most recent book, Heydon on Contract, which I will have the honour of launching this coming Thursday ... is a work of quite extraordinary erudition.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.