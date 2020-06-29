There are no easy options for returning the economy to decent growth, and no magic solutions. It will cost a lot of money, and it needs to be well targeted.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Scott Morrison recently committed to a growth target of 1% above trend growth through to 2025 -- Or around 3.75-4% a year, year in and year out.

As Crikey noted at the time, it's a bold move for an outfit that hasn't come within cooee of the sort of growth Wayne Swan and Julia Gillard presided over (or labour productivity, or wages growth, or investment... anyway).

The government has no plan for how to achieve this growth, beyond saying it is "harvesting" ideas and having some talkfests around industrial relations.