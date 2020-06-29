Scott Morrison recently committed to a growth target of 1% above trend growth through to 2025 -- Or around 3.75-4% a year, year in and year out.
As Crikey noted at the time, it's a bold move for an outfit that hasn't come within cooee of the sort of growth Wayne Swan and Julia Gillard presided over (or labour productivity, or wages growth, or investment... anyway).
The government has no plan for how to achieve this growth, beyond saying it is "harvesting" ideas and having some talkfests around industrial relations.
