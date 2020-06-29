Thanks to cost-cutting, victims of crime will essentially take on the work of public servants.

This month the NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman passed landmark reforms to child sexual assault proceedings. He declared the changes could never take away a survivor’s pain, but they would help “deliver justice for survivors across NSW”.

But on Friday, the government announced a controversial change to the state’s Victims Services scheme. Lawyers and caseworkers claim this would harm all victims of violent crime, including child sexual assault victims.

These reforms, which the government first tried to rush through in April without consultation at the height of Australia's COVID-19 response, essentially shift the burden of collecting the evidence needed to access counselling and compensation from the state and on to the victim of a crime.