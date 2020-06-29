It's time to rally once again in support of community television.

Channel 31's iconic "fishcam".

Your correspondent has a vague memory of television actually going off. When TVs were cathode ray tubes, and the ABC would stop broadcasting at... what was it? 1am? 8.45pm? And the screen would just fade to a white dot before rebooting with a test pattern.

Glory days. You could go to the flickers for a shilling, and cough mixture was mostly heroin. Been a long time, but here we go again.

Today is the last day to save Channel 31, Melbourne's community TV station, the last (together with C44 in Adelaide) of the national network established in the '80s, following the model of community radio in the '70s.