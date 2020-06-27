In the wake of George Floyd’s death on May 25, anti-racist protests have erupted all over the world.
Thousands of people began rallying across the United States in solidarity against the murder of George Floyd and to end systemic racism.
Protests that started in Minneapolis quickly spread across the country to the point where National Guard troops have been deployed in 23 states, before igniting protests across the globe.
Where are anti-racist protests taking place globally?
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bermuda
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Iceland
- India
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Kenya
- Kosovo
- Liberia
- Lithuania
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Pakistan
- Palestine
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
