Where are anti-racist protests taking place globally? We share the latest.

(Image: Unsplash/ Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona)

In the wake of George Floyd’s death on May 25, anti-racist protests have erupted all over the world.

Thousands of people began rallying across the United States in solidarity against the murder of George Floyd and to end systemic racism.

Protests that started in Minneapolis quickly spread across the country to the point where National Guard troops have been deployed in 23 states, before igniting protests across the globe.

Where are anti-racist protests taking place globally?

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bermuda

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Iceland

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Kenya

Kosovo

Liberia

Lithuania

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Pakistan

Palestine

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Tunisia

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States of America

