TV last night was all desert and no dessert — the AFL beat the NRL (i.e. Nine lost to Seven), a weak ABC beat and even weaker Ten (in the battle for third and fourth). In breakfast, our Karl continues to defy ratings gravity on Today, while at 7pm our A Current Affair obeys it.
Seven won because of the news hour and the AFL — the Swans lost to the Dogs. The AFL drew 727,000 nationally. In the NRL, Penrith beat Souths while 597,000 watched. End of night, except for another weak performance by Ten, easily beaten for third (in total people and the main channels) by the ABC’s usually weak Thursday night offering. ACA at 7pm, 987,000 nationally, the 7pm ABC News, 1.145 million — a common occurrence at the moment.
Enjoy the weekend, I’m off Netflixing — gotta finish my Brooklyn Nine-Nine Binge. In the regions it was Seven News on 648,000, Seven News 6.30, 604,000, 7pm ABC News, 384,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 379,000, Home and Away, 374,000.
Network channel share:
- Seven (34.0%)
- Nine (25.6%)
- ABC (16.3%)
- ABC (16.2%)
- SBS (7.9%)
Network main channels:
- Seven (21.2%)
- Nine (18.6%)
- ABC (11.1%)
- Ten (8.6%)
- SBS ONE (4.5%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 7mate (5.8%)
- 7TWO (4.8%)
- 10 Bold (4.4%)
- 10 Peach (3.3%)
- ABC Kids/Comedy (2.9%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News —1.752 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.643 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.308 million
- Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.275 million
- 7pm ABC News— 1.145 million
- The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 995,000
- ACA (Nine) —987,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 946,000
- Home and Away (Seven) — 934,000
- Hot Seat (Nine) — 733,000
Top metro programs:
- Seven News — 1.104 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.038 million
Losers: NRL, Ten, Swannies (sob)
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 1.104 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.038 million
- Nine News — 995,000
- Nine News 6.30 —942,000
- 7pm ABC News — 761,000
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 689,000
- 7.30 (ABC)— 648,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 445,000
- Ten News First — 400,000
- The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 281,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise (Seven) — 454,000/266,000
- Today (Nine) — 327,000/220,000
- News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 314,000/209,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 233,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 159,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 66,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- NRL:Penrith v Souths (Fox League) — 215,000
- AFL Sydney Swans v Footscray Dogs (Fox Footy) — 190,000
- Aussie Gold Hunters (Discovery) — 86,000
- AFL: Post – Game (Fox Footy) — 77,000
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 76,000
For a limited time only, choose what you pay for a year of Crikey.
Save up to 50% on a year of Crikey, or, dig deeper so that we can dig deeper.
Crikey may be small but our goal has always been to focus on the why, not the what of public life — to explain how power is used and abused in Australia, and the systems and people who facilitate it.
But to do that effectively, we need subscribers. Lots of them.
Join Crikey now, and for the first time ever, choose what you pay.
Peter Fray
Editor-In-Chief of Crikey