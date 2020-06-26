The Doggies beat the Swannies, and Seven beat Nine.

(Image: AAP/Brendon Thorne)

TV last night was all desert and no dessert — the AFL beat the NRL (i.e. Nine lost to Seven), a weak ABC beat and even weaker Ten (in the battle for third and fourth). In breakfast, our Karl continues to defy ratings gravity on Today, while at 7pm our A Current Affair obeys it.

Seven won because of the news hour and the AFL — the Swans lost to the Dogs. The AFL drew 727,000 nationally. In the NRL, Penrith beat Souths while 597,000 watched. End of night, except for another weak performance by Ten, easily beaten for third (in total people and the main channels) by the ABC’s usually weak Thursday night offering. ACA at 7pm, 987,000 nationally, the 7pm ABC News, 1.145 million — a common occurrence at the moment.

Enjoy the weekend, I’m off Netflixing — gotta finish my Brooklyn Nine-Nine Binge. In the regions it was Seven News on 648,000, Seven News 6.30, 604,000, 7pm ABC News, 384,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 379,000, Home and Away, 374,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (34.0%) Nine (25.6%) ABC (16.3%) ABC (16.2%) SBS (7.9%)

Network main channels:

Seven (21.2%) Nine (18.6%) ABC (11.1%) Ten (8.6%) SBS ONE (4.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7mate (5.8%) 7TWO (4.8%) 10 Bold (4.4%) 10 Peach (3.3%) ABC Kids/Comedy (2.9%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News —1.752 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.643 million Nine/NBN News — 1.308 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.275 million 7pm ABC News— 1.145 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 995,000 ACA (Nine) —987,000 7.30 (ABC) — 946,000 Home and Away (Seven) — 934,000 Hot Seat (Nine) — 733,000

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.104 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.038 million

Losers: NRL, Ten, Swannies (sob)

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.104 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.038 million Nine News — 995,000 Nine News 6.30 —942,000 7pm ABC News — 761,000 A Current Affair (Nine) — 689,000 7.30 (ABC)— 648,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 445,000 Ten News First — 400,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 281,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 454,000/266,000 Today (Nine) — 327,000/220,000 News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 314,000/209,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 233,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 159,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 66,000

Top five pay TV programs:

NRL:Penrith v Souths (Fox League) — 215,000 AFL Sydney Swans v Footscray Dogs (Fox Footy) — 190,000 Aussie Gold Hunters (Discovery) — 86,000 AFL: Post – Game (Fox Footy) — 77,000 The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 76,000