Good morning, early birds. Victoria has launched a COVID-19 testing blitz across 10 priority suburbs, and ABC chairwoman Ita Buttrose has reportedly accused Communications Minister Paul Fletcher of lying about the national broadcaster's efforts to collaborate with SBS. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

(Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

SEND IN THE VAN-GUARD

In a bid to control community transmission and trace unknown cases, Victoria has launched a free testing blitz for everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, across 10 priority suburbs — Keilor Downs, Broadmeadows, Maidstone, Albanvale, Sunshine West, Hallam, Brunswick West, Fawkner, Reservoir and Pakenham — complete with a fleet of mobile vans, more than 1000 door-knockers, and new testing clinics opening in Casey Fields, Melbourne Showgrounds and Broadmeadows Central amongst other new sites.

While Dan Andrews announced ADF personnel will be assisting with logistics and tests, The Age reports that the request has been scaled down from more than 1000 members to about 250.

The blitz comes as NSW Health advises a two week quarantine for travellers from Melbourne’s hotspots, and, on the tracing front, news.com.au reports that, two months after launch, COVIDSafe is yet to identify any unknown cases.

RACISM WATCH: Although clusters have emerged everywhere from cruises to schools to factories — thousands in England literally just swarmed beaches in a declared “major incident” — convicted racist Andrew Bolt has unsurprisingly jumped at an outbreak in Melbourne’s multicultural suburbs for an ad-hoc, “diversity is bad” op-ed Herald Sun has somehow deemed fit to publish.

ENTER: ITA

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, ABC chairwoman Ita Buttrose has accused Communications Minister Paul Fletcher of lying about the national broadcaster’s efforts to collaborate with SBS and slammed the Morrison government’s handling of the $84 million budget cut.

While largely invisible in the public discussion of the ABC’s 250 job losses, Buttrose has reportedly accused Fletcher of twice failing to provide the ABC board and management with data supporting a savings report that proposed closing two broadcast channels and sharing back-office and support services with the SBS.

PS: According to The AFR ($), the Morrison government will respond to this week’s other massive job blitz with an airline assistance scheme consisting of either a JobKeeper extension or tailor-made package.

TURNS OUT THE APOCALYPSE IS EXPENSIVE

According to The Guardian, the Research Bank has joined with more than 60 other central banks in world-first climate risk assessment that warns global GDP could fall by 25% by 2100 if countries don’t significantly ramp up decarbonisation efforts.

ROOM FOR HOPE: While it may have been another depressing week in Australian renewable news, Guardian UK reports that Britain hit almost 50% renewables for the first three months of 2020.

Thanks for signing up We look forward to seeing you bright and early with your need-to-know talking points and tidbits for the day ahead. Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm. Please enter your email address Sign up

YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US

As America hits a “second surge” across states, Reuters reports that the governors of north-east governments New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have announced quarantine rules for eight high-risk states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

REVERSE-ROBODEBT: According to The Guardian, the Trump administration has sent almost $1.4 billion in coronavirus support payments to dead people due to a synchronisation failure between the IRS and US treasury, while also not using death records as a filter.

BEND IT LIKE TRANS-TASMAN

Finally, in maybe the first good news this year, the ABC reports that Australia and New Zealand have won an historic joint effort to host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The trans-Tasman bid beat out final rival Colombia by 22 votes to 13 at a FIFA council meeting in Zurich overnight.

STATE VIRUS WATCH: QLD LAUNCHES CLINICAL STOCK RESERVE

The Queensland government announced plans for a Clinical Stock Reserve, to be led by Queensland Health working with departments such as Treasury, the Departments of Premier and Cabinet, Housing and Public Works, Regional Development and Manufacturing, and others

government announced plans for a Clinical Stock Reserve, to be led by Queensland Health working with departments such as Treasury, the Departments of Premier and Cabinet, Housing and Public Works, Regional Development and Manufacturing, and others In the latest federal-state JobMaker infrastructure pledges, $46 million will go towards Tasmanian projects

projects The South Australian government announced that, under the global #GoingGreenForParkies campaign celebrating open spaces and parks staff during the pandemic, buildings across Adelaide will be lit up in green until June 30, including Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Convention Centre, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide Town Hall and the Bicentennial Conservatory at Adelaide Botanic Garden.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

There are no cuts … The ABC’s funding is increasing every year. The ABC would be the only media company or organisation in Australia today whose revenue, their funding, is increasing. Scott Morrison

In what must be a big relief for 250 redundant staff, the prime minister explains that — unlike the $254 million slashed in 2014 — the ABC’s $84 million indexation freeze is not a budget cut: it’s just money they won’t get anymore.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Coalition spends $2m on prosecution of Bernard Collaery and Witness K, even before trial

Quentin Bryce praises ‘strength and courage’ of Heydon’s alleged victims

China, India border dispute could flare again after China builds structures in Galwan Valley

Fiji proposes a ‘Bula Bubble’ to allow Australians to travel during the coronavirus pandemic

Flinders Street Station staff not told about cleaner’s coronavirus infection

Morrison government has failed in its duty to protect environment, auditor general finds

CFA boss resigns ahead of controversial fire services merger

Trump’s power to deport asylum seekers boosted by supreme court ruling

Warnings that migrant communities are being unfairly blamed for Melbourne coronavirus spike

The Australian Instagram influencers being paid to promote gas

THE COMMENTARIAT

Partisanship was never the problem. Labor needs to learn to lead — Ketan Joshi (RenewEconomy): “A few years ago, I came across an old video of a young Anthony Albanese standing his ground on his home turf, in the Inner West, in Sydney. A relatively big crowd of seething, infuriated climate deniers had gathered outside of his electorate office. They were protesting the time Albanese had referred to the anti-carbon-price protest, named the ‘convoy of confidence’, as the ‘convoy of no consequence’.”

Jim Chalmers may be a man with perhaps a better economic plan ($) — Graham Richardson (The Australian): “There can be no argument Scott Morrison is a good manager. Luck has been on his side too — other than the pandemic and its damage to us all. Assuming that no fiasco is on the way, there’s no doubt Labor has an Everest to climb. Australians must be given a convincing reason to vote against the Morrison government. So far that reason has not seen the light of day.”

The ABC and the dance of a thousand cuts — Alan Sunderland (Meanjin): “So here we are again. Shuffling around in the same old dance, performing the steps we all know so well. The Government cuts the ABC’s funding yet again, blandly asserting that times are tough and we all need to live within our means. The public, who love and trust the ABC more than any other media outlet because they see it as their own, express their anger, sadness and fear.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Australia

University and high school students will protest Education Minister Dan Tehan’s decision to double the cost of arts degrees.

Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders will speak at another national cabinet meeting, to include next phase restrictions and reopening arts venues.