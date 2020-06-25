Nine’s scheduling of Crocodile Dundee II last night (400,000 nationally) after the original last Wednesday night (390,000) is yet another example of how Nine, like Seven and to a lesser extent Ten, have been exposed for their over-investment and over reliance in so-called reality programs that are now ageing and flopping (especially Seven).
Nine has used the Crocodile Dundee films to hold up Saturday nights (the least watched night of the week) on its main channel in the past and on its digital channels, such as Go or Gem. Now it’s been promoted to hold up Wednesdays. COVID-19 has not caused the problem, merely added to it, and exposed viewers to the paucity of content on the commercial networks.
No wonder Netflix is booming in this country.
Last night Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery took film maker Gillian Armstrong around suburban Melbourne in a very solid episode. It reminded me of why the networks should be looking outside the big name ‘reality’ programs. It’s done very well for the ABC by an outside production house.
It will probably be chopped by the silly ABC management with the $5 million cuts to outside producers.
Seven won last night from Nine with the ABC third and Ten very weak in fourth.
In breakfast, Sunrise won with 474,000 national and 279,000 in the metros, with ABC News Breakfast 318,000/211,000 and Today with 309,000/204,000.
In the regions, Seven News, 628,000, Seven News 6.30, 566,000, the 7pm ABC News, 381,00, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 378,000, Home and Away, 358,000.
Network channel share:
- Seven (29.0%)
- Nine (24.8%)
- ABC (18.9%)
- Ten (17.0%)
- SBS (10.39%)
Network main channels:
- Seven (20.8%)
- Nine (16.0%)
- ABC (14.1%)
- Ten (9.4%)
- SBS ONE (6.3%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 10 Bold (4.92%)
- 7TWO (3.5%)
- 7mate,Gem (2.7%)
- 10 Peach (2.6%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.79 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.67 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.30 million
- Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.24 million
- 7pm ABC News — 1.17 million
- The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.06 million
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.03 million
- Home and Away (Seven) — 1.01 million
- 7.30 (ABC) — 948,000
- America’s Got Talent (Seven) — 826,000
Top metro programs:
- Seven News — 1.16 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.10 million
Losers: Crocodile Dundee II and Nine –– dinosaurs for a second Wednesday in a row, Ten as well for just being a loser.
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 1.16 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.10 million
- Nine News — 911,000
- Nine News 6.30 — 940,000
- 7pm ABC News – 786,000
- A Current Affair (Nine) – 698,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 649,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 541,000
- Ten News First — 405,000
- The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 350,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise (Seven) — 474,000/279,000
- News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 318,000/211,000
- Today (Nine) – 309,000/204,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 232,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 136,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 74,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 70,000
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 69,000
- Selling Houses Australia (LifeStyle) — 64,000
- Credlin (Sky News) — 57,000
- AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 52,000
