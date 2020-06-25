The ABC has announced it will cut back its budget for outside productions, but hopefully not the very solid Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery.

Julia Zemiro (Image: ABC)

Nine’s scheduling of Crocodile Dundee II last night (400,000 nationally) after the original last Wednesday night (390,000) is yet another example of how Nine, like Seven and to a lesser extent Ten, have been exposed for their over-investment and over reliance in so-called reality programs that are now ageing and flopping (especially Seven).

Nine has used the Crocodile Dundee films to hold up Saturday nights (the least watched night of the week) on its main channel in the past and on its digital channels, such as Go or Gem. Now it’s been promoted to hold up Wednesdays. COVID-19 has not caused the problem, merely added to it, and exposed viewers to the paucity of content on the commercial networks.

No wonder Netflix is booming in this country.

Last night Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery took film maker Gillian Armstrong around suburban Melbourne in a very solid episode. It reminded me of why the networks should be looking outside the big name ‘reality’ programs. It’s done very well for the ABC by an outside production house.

It will probably be chopped by the silly ABC management with the $5 million cuts to outside producers.

Seven won last night from Nine with the ABC third and Ten very weak in fourth.

In breakfast, Sunrise won with 474,000 national and 279,000 in the metros, with ABC News Breakfast 318,000/211,000 and Today with 309,000/204,000.

In the regions, Seven News, 628,000, Seven News 6.30, 566,000, the 7pm ABC News, 381,00, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 378,000, Home and Away, 358,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (29.0%) Nine (24.8%) ABC (18.9%) Ten (17.0%) SBS (10.39%)

Network main channels:

Seven (20.8%) Nine (16.0%) ABC (14.1%) Ten (9.4%) SBS ONE (6.3%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (4.92%) 7TWO (3.5%) 7mate,Gem (2.7%) 10 Peach (2.6%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.79 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.67 million Nine/NBN News — 1.30 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.24 million 7pm ABC News — 1.17 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.06 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.03 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.01 million 7.30 (ABC) — 948,000 America’s Got Talent (Seven) — 826,000

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.16 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.10 million

Losers: Crocodile Dundee II and Nine –– dinosaurs for a second Wednesday in a row, Ten as well for just being a loser.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.16 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.10 million Nine News — 911,000 Nine News 6.30 — 940,000 7pm ABC News – 786,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 698,000 7.30 (ABC) — 649,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 541,000 Ten News First — 405,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 350,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 474,000/279,000 News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 318,000/211,000 Today (Nine) – 309,000/204,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 232,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 136,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 74,000

Top five pay TV programs:

Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 70,000 The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 69,000 Selling Houses Australia (LifeStyle) — 64,000 Credlin (Sky News) — 57,000 AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 52,000