What jobs survive a recession? Here are the industries that are supposedly safe during an economic downturn.

What jobs survive a recession?

There are a number of industries that are likely to remain stable and potentially even grow during a recession, based on the lessons learned during the Great Recession of 2008, according to a report from ZipRecruiter,

Australia has not experienced a recession — defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth — since June 1991.

Australia officially entered into a recession in May. Unemployment now sits at 7.1%, up from 6.4% in April. Some 227,000 jobs were lost in May — 90,000 full-time positions and nearly 140,000 part-time positions.

So, what jobs survive a recession?

According to the ZipRecruiter report, the following industries and professions are likely to survive a recession:

Registered nurses (+7.6%) Home health carers (+17.8%) Personal care aides (+15.2%) Medical assistants (+24%) Medical secretaries (+16.5%) Nursing attendants (+4%) Social and human service assistants (+13%) Management analysts (+7.3%) Childcare workers (+6%) Pharmacy technicians (+10.5%) Health-specialist teachers (+26.9%) Restaurant cooks (+2.5%) Paramedics (+10.2%) Coaches and scouts (+11.4%) Physical therapists (+11.4%) Police (+3%) Recreation workers (+5.1%) Cafeteria cooks (+4.1%) Pharmacists (+5.9%) Guidance counsellors (+6.3%) Logisticians (+16%) Court, municipal and licence clerks (+13%) Mental health counsellors (+15%) Physician assistants (+21.8%) Massage therapists (+30.8%)

As the coronavirus pandemic presents its own unique challenges given much of the work force are being asked to work from home, there are a number of other industries that may be seen as ‘safer’ than others.

A recent analysis of the industries that are still hiring in Australia include:

Healthcare workers

Pharmacists

Retail workers

Delivery drivers

Telecommunication workers

Administrators

Support staff at banks

Factory and warehouse workers

Direct to consumer product development and marketing.