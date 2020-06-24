What jobs survive a recession?
There are a number of industries that are likely to remain stable and potentially even grow during a recession, based on the lessons learned during the Great Recession of 2008, according to a report from ZipRecruiter,
Australia has not experienced a recession — defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth — since June 1991.
Australia officially entered into a recession in May. Unemployment now sits at 7.1%, up from 6.4% in April. Some 227,000 jobs were lost in May — 90,000 full-time positions and nearly 140,000 part-time positions.
So, what jobs survive a recession?
According to the ZipRecruiter report, the following industries and professions are likely to survive a recession:
- Registered nurses (+7.6%)
- Home health carers (+17.8%)
- Personal care aides (+15.2%)
- Medical assistants (+24%)
- Medical secretaries (+16.5%)
- Nursing attendants (+4%)
- Social and human service assistants (+13%)
- Management analysts (+7.3%)
- Childcare workers (+6%)
- Pharmacy technicians (+10.5%)
- Health-specialist teachers (+26.9%)
- Restaurant cooks (+2.5%)
- Paramedics (+10.2%)
- Coaches and scouts (+11.4%)
- Physical therapists (+11.4%)
- Police (+3%)
- Recreation workers (+5.1%)
- Cafeteria cooks (+4.1%)
- Pharmacists (+5.9%)
- Guidance counsellors (+6.3%)
- Logisticians (+16%)
- Court, municipal and licence clerks (+13%)
- Mental health counsellors (+15%)
- Physician assistants (+21.8%)
- Massage therapists (+30.8%)
As the coronavirus pandemic presents its own unique challenges given much of the work force are being asked to work from home, there are a number of other industries that may be seen as ‘safer’ than others.
A recent analysis of the industries that are still hiring in Australia include:
- Healthcare workers
- Pharmacists
- Retail workers
- Delivery drivers
- Telecommunication workers
- Administrators
- Support staff at banks
- Factory and warehouse workers
- Direct to consumer product development and marketing.
