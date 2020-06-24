Seven won the night but Big Brother was easily beaten by MasterChef in the battle of the confected reality programs. MasterChef averaged 1.29 million national viewers and came fourth nationally.
For Big Brother, the eviction was ninth with 1.045 million, and the lead up was 11th with 1.00 million. That gave a program average of 1.02 million or more than 270,000 behind MasterChef.
Seven won in both total people and the main channels because its hour of news was so far in front of Nine’s (which didn’t have The Voice) and Ten from 6 to 7pm. Seven’s hour of news averaged 1.79 million and Nine’s averaged 1.32 million, 470,000 behind Seven’s hour. That proved to be a winning margin. Nine’s A Current Affair with 1.04 million was again easily beaten by the 7pm ABC News with 1.17 million.
Spoiler alert (LOL). Nine has Crocodile Dundee 11 tonight. Yes, another example of dinosaur TV on the Jurassic network (it was pre-Cambrian but Sam Newman was finally flicked last weekend).
The Front Bar is again on at 10.45pm on Seven in non-AFL channels. Too late.
In Breakfast, it was Sunrise with 459,000/289,000, ABC News Breakfast on 317,000/211,000, and Today with309,000/206,000.
In the regions, it was Seven News with 678,000, Seven News 6.30 with 632,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 445,000, Home and Away with 411,000, then 7pm ABC News with 382,000.
Network channel share:
- Seven (27.6%)
- Nine (23.9%)
- Ten (21.3%)
- ABC (17.6%)
- SBS (9.5%)
Network main channels:
- Seven (19.3%)
- Nine (16.4%)
- Ten (15.2%)
- ABC (12.8%)
- SBS ONE (9.5%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 10 Bold (3.7%)
- 7TWO (3.4%)
- 7mate (3.0%)
- ABC Kids/Comedy (2.7%)
- Gem, 9Life, 10 Peach (2.5%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.84 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.73 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.36 million
- MasterChef Australia (Ten) — 1.29 million
- Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.28 million
- 7pm ABC News — 1.17 million
- The Chase Australia (Seven) — 1.12 million
- Home and Away (Seven) — 1.08 million
- Big Brother — Eviction (Seven) — 1.045 million
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.041 million
Top metro programs:
- Seven News — 1.16 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.10 million
- Nine News — 1.02 million
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 1.16 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.10 million
- Nine News — 1.02 million
- Nine News 6.30 —945,000
- 7pm ABC News — 792,000
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 707,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 643,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 541,000
- Foreign Correspondent (ABC) — 516,000
- Ten News First — 374,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise (Seven) —459,000/280,000
- News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 311,000/204,000
- Today (Nine) —309,000/206,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 263,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 180,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) —75,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 93,000
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 71,000
- Chris Smith Tonight (Sky News ) ) — 60,000
- Paw Patrol (Nick Jr) ) — 56,000
- Credlin (Sky News) — 54,000
For a limited time only, choose what you pay for a year of Crikey.
Save up to 50% on a year of Crikey, or, dig deeper so that we can dig deeper.
Crikey may be small but our goal has always been to focus on the why, not the what of public life — to explain how power is used and abused in Australia, and the systems and people who facilitate it.
But to do that effectively, we need subscribers. Lots of them.
Join Crikey now, and for the first time ever, choose what you pay.
Peter Fray
Editor-In-Chief of Crikey