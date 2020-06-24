In the battle of the reality shows, MasterChef came out on top, pulling in over a quarter of a million more viewers than the Big Brother eviction.

Big Brother 2020 (Image: Seven)

Seven won the night but Big Brother was easily beaten by MasterChef in the battle of the confected reality programs. MasterChef averaged 1.29 million national viewers and came fourth nationally.

For Big Brother, the eviction was ninth with 1.045 million, and the lead up was 11th with 1.00 million. That gave a program average of 1.02 million or more than 270,000 behind MasterChef.

Seven won in both total people and the main channels because its hour of news was so far in front of Nine’s (which didn’t have The Voice) and Ten from 6 to 7pm. Seven’s hour of news averaged 1.79 million and Nine’s averaged 1.32 million, 470,000 behind Seven’s hour. That proved to be a winning margin. Nine’s A Current Affair with 1.04 million was again easily beaten by the 7pm ABC News with 1.17 million.

Spoiler alert (LOL). Nine has Crocodile Dundee 11 tonight. Yes, another example of dinosaur TV on the Jurassic network (it was pre-Cambrian but Sam Newman was finally flicked last weekend).

The Front Bar is again on at 10.45pm on Seven in non-AFL channels. Too late.

In Breakfast, it was Sunrise with 459,000/289,000, ABC News Breakfast on 317,000/211,000, and Today with309,000/206,000.

In the regions, it was Seven News with 678,000, Seven News 6.30 with 632,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 445,000, Home and Away with 411,000, then 7pm ABC News with 382,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (27.6%) Nine (23.9%) Ten (21.3%) ABC (17.6%) SBS (9.5%)

Network main channels:

Seven (19.3%) Nine (16.4%) Ten (15.2%) ABC (12.8%) SBS ONE (9.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (3.7%) 7TWO (3.4%) 7mate (3.0%) ABC Kids/Comedy (2.7%) Gem, 9Life, 10 Peach (2.5%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.84 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.73 million Nine/NBN News — 1.36 million MasterChef Australia (Ten) — 1.29 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.28 million 7pm ABC News — 1.17 million The Chase Australia (Seven) — 1.12 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.08 million Big Brother — Eviction (Seven) — 1.045 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.041 million

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.16 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.10 million Nine News — 1.02 million

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.16 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.10 million Nine News — 1.02 million Nine News 6.30 —945,000 7pm ABC News — 792,000 A Current Affair (Nine) — 707,000 7.30 (ABC) — 643,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 541,000 Foreign Correspondent (ABC) — 516,000 Ten News First — 374,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) —459,000/280,000 News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 311,000/204,000 Today (Nine) —309,000/206,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 263,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 180,000 Studio 10 (Ten) —75,000

Top five pay TV programs:

Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 93,000 The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 71,000 Chris Smith Tonight (Sky News ) ) — 60,000 Paw Patrol (Nick Jr) ) — 56,000 Credlin (Sky News) — 54,000