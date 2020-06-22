When will cinemas open in Australia? Cinemas will be allowed to re-open across Australia during stage two of the three-stage coronavirus roadmap to recovery, as laid out by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
During stage two, cinemas will be allowed to open their doors to 20 patrons, as long as they follow social distancing rules (i.e. cinema-goers will need to maintain a distance of 1.5 metres from one another). The exact date for cinemas opening across Australia will depend on when each state and territory enters stage two of the coronavirus recovery plan.
Here’s what we know.
New South Wales
Cinemas in New South Wales are expected to reopen on July 1.
Victoria
Cinemas are expected to open on June 22. Despite the re-tightening of restrictions in Victoria over the weekend, some cinemas will still be opening to 20 patrons at a time, others will be waiting until July 2, until the future of social distancing in Victoria becomes clearer.
Queensland
Cinemas in Queensland were allowed to reopen on June 12, when the state entered stage two of the recovery plan.
During this stage, groups of 20 people will be allowed to meet each other in public. It is also expected that gyms, swimming pools, museums, libraries and camping areas will re-open during this stage.
Western Australia
Cinemas in Western Australia were allowed to reopen on June 6, during stage three of the recovery roadmap. This date has not yet been finalised, but it is expected to take place four weeks from the commencement date of stage three, according to the Western Australian government.
During stage three, public playgrounds, outdoor gym equipment, skate parks, zoos, galleries, museums and concert venues are permitted to open, with gathering limits.
Tasmania
Cinemas in Tasmania were allowed to reopen on June 15, during stage two of the Tasmanian roadmap to recovery. This date is subject to public health advice.
If stage two goes ahead as planned, 20 patrons at a time will be allowed to attend cinemas in Tasmania, as well as restaurants andcafes, museums, galleries, theatres, performance venues, historic sites, religious gatherings and weddings.
South Australia
Cinemas in South Australia were allowed to reopen on June 8, during stage two of the South Australian roadmap to recovery.
If stage two goes ahead as planned, 20 patrons at a time will also be allowed to visit restaurants, cafes, and beauty, nail, massage and tattoo parlours, following the one-person-per-four-square-metre rule.
Northern Territory
Cinemas in Northern Territory were allowed to reopen on June 5, during stage three of the region’s recovery roadmap.
During stage three, an unspecified number of patrons will be allowed to attend theatres, concert halls, music halls, dance halls, nightclubs or any other similar entertainment venue in approved configuration, according to the Northern Territory government.
Australian Capital Territory
There is no specified date for when cinemas in the Australian Capital Territory will re-open, but it is expected that cinemas will not reopen in ACT until July.
In an ACT government statement, Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerryn Coleman said:
“Although restrictions have eased, our responsibilities have not. Be mindful when you leave the house and continue to maintain physical distance and good hand hygiene. We need to behave as though we have COVID-19 and everyone around us has COVID-19.”
This article will be regularly updated to keep you updated about when cinemas are open in your area.
