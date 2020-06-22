Masterchef Australia up on last week (1.30 million nationally, and bragging rights on the night for Ten), The Voice, down on last week at 1.26 million for Nine; Big Brother third in the reality rankings and up over one million national viewers for a program average of 1.08 million.
But the lead up to the eviction averaged 1.09 million, 32,000 more than the highlight, the actual eviction. A worry if it becomes a trend.
This is the first time Masterchef has topped the non-news rankings when The Voice and BB have also been in rival schedules. So bragging rights to Ten, and Seven which dominated the demos.
All up more than 3.6 million people watched the three ‘reality’ programs — that’s still impressive.
The afternoon battle of the codes saw very low figures — just 319,000 national people for the AFL game on Seven and just 462,000 for the NRL on Nine. That’s a long way from the opening games of the season restarts and their million plus totals.
In the regions, Seven News, 555,000, The Voice, 390,000, Nine News, 389,000, 7pm ABC News, 382,000, Big Brother, 340,000.
Network channel share:
- Nine (28.5%)
- Seven (28.3%)
- Ten (21.7%)
- ABC (15.2%)
- SBS (6.3%)
Network main channels:
- Nine (20.5%)
- Seven (19.0%)
- Ten (16.6%)
- ABC (11.0%)
- SBS ONE (3.7%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 7mate (5.3%)
- 10 Bold (3.5%
- GO (3.3%)
- 7TWO (2.7%)
- ABC Kids/Comedy (2.1%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.74 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.41 million
- Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 1.30 million
- The Voice (Nine) — 1.26 million
- Big Brother (Seven) — 1.09 million
- 7pm ABC News — 1.09 million
- Big Brother — Eviction (Seven) — 1.06 million
- 60 Minutes (Nine) — 850,000
- Grand Designs (ABC) — 725,000
- Operation Buffalo (ABC) — 703,000
Top metro programs:
- Seven News — 1.09 million
- Nine News — 1.02 million
Losers: A lot for everyone last night
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 1.09 million
- Nine News — 1.02 million
- 7pm ABC News – 708,000
- 60 Minutes (Nine) — 561,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 501,000
- Nine News Late — 339,000
- 10 News First — 338,000
- The Project 6.30 (Ten) — 355,000
- SBS World News — 185,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Insiders (ABC, ABC News) — 666,000
- Weekend Sunrise (Seven) – 476,000
- Landline (ABC) — 443,000
- Weekend Today (Nine) – 308,000
- Offsiders (ABC) — 296,000
- Sports Sunday (Nine) — 222,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- NRL: Canberra v Melbourne (Fox League) — 241,000
- NRL: Cronulla v Canterbury (Fox League) — 222,000
- AFL: Gold Coast v Adelaide (Fox Footy) — 165,000
- AFL: Bounce Ep 14 (Fox Footy) — 155,000
- NRL: Pre-Game (Fox League) — 147,000
For a limited time only, choose what you pay for a year of Crikey.
Save up to 50% on a year of Crikey, or, dig deeper so that we can dig deeper.
Crikey may be small but our goal has always been to focus on the why, not the what of public life — to explain how power is used and abused in Australia, and the systems and people who facilitate it.
But to do that effectively, we need subscribers. Lots of them.
Join Crikey now, and for the first time ever, choose what you pay.
Peter Fray
Editor-In-Chief of Crikey