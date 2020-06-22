Masterchef tops the non-news rankings, delivering the night for Ten.

Masterchef Australia up on last week (1.30 million nationally, and bragging rights on the night for Ten), The Voice, down on last week at 1.26 million for Nine; Big Brother third in the reality rankings and up over one million national viewers for a program average of 1.08 million.

But the lead up to the eviction averaged 1.09 million, 32,000 more than the highlight, the actual eviction. A worry if it becomes a trend.

This is the first time Masterchef has topped the non-news rankings when The Voice and BB have also been in rival schedules. So bragging rights to Ten, and Seven which dominated the demos.

All up more than 3.6 million people watched the three ‘reality’ programs — that’s still impressive.

The afternoon battle of the codes saw very low figures — just 319,000 national people for the AFL game on Seven and just 462,000 for the NRL on Nine. That’s a long way from the opening games of the season restarts and their million plus totals.

In the regions, Seven News, 555,000, The Voice, 390,000, Nine News, 389,000, 7pm ABC News, 382,000, Big Brother, 340,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (28.5%) Seven (28.3%) Ten (21.7%) ABC (15.2%) SBS (6.3%)

Network main channels:

Nine (20.5%) Seven (19.0%) Ten (16.6%) ABC (11.0%) SBS ONE (3.7%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7mate (5.3%) 10 Bold (3.5% GO (3.3%) 7TWO (2.7%) ABC Kids/Comedy (2.1%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.74 million Nine/NBN News — 1.41 million Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 1.30 million The Voice (Nine) — 1.26 million Big Brother (Seven) — 1.09 million 7pm ABC News — 1.09 million Big Brother — Eviction (Seven) — 1.06 million 60 Minutes (Nine) — 850,000 Grand Designs (ABC) — 725,000 Operation Buffalo (ABC) — 703,000

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.09 million Nine News — 1.02 million

Losers: A lot for everyone last night

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.09 million Nine News — 1.02 million 7pm ABC News – 708,000 60 Minutes (Nine) — 561,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 501,000 Nine News Late — 339,000 10 News First — 338,000 The Project 6.30 (Ten) — 355,000 SBS World News — 185,000

Morning (National) TV:

Insiders (ABC, ABC News) — 666,000 Weekend Sunrise (Seven) – 476,000 Landline (ABC) — 443,000 Weekend Today (Nine) – 308,000 Offsiders (ABC) — 296,000 Sports Sunday (Nine) — 222,000

Top five pay TV programs:

NRL: Canberra v Melbourne (Fox League) — 241,000 NRL: Cronulla v Canterbury (Fox League) — 222,000 AFL: Gold Coast v Adelaide (Fox Footy) — 165,000 AFL: Bounce Ep 14 (Fox Footy) — 155,000 NRL: Pre-Game (Fox League) — 147,000