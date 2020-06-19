For weeks, the government has been urged by business and media cheerleaders not to waste the crisis engendered by the pandemic, and implement a hardline neoliberal agenda.
While so far it has resisted the impulse in industrial relations and tax out of concern about the political reaction, the government today will announce it will crack down on humanities education, dramatically increasing the cost of humanities degrees in an effort to force students into more vocational subjects such as STEM, agriculture and nursing.
The “reallocation” of funding comes on top of the government’s refusal to assist the university sector cope with the loss of billions in revenue from foreign students due to the government’s border closure and urging foreign students in the country to return home.
The government previously attempted to significantly increase fees for all university courses via a deregulation agenda pushed by then-education minister Christopher Pyne in 2014, which was eventually narrowly defeated in the Senate. That would have led to fees of over $100,000 for some courses. Under the reforms flagged by Education Minister Dan Tehan, four-year courses in areas such as law and commerce will cost over $50,000.
Under a standard neoliberal economic model, education is to enable an individual to maximise their economic value as a worker, entrepreneuer or consumer, and it should be funded by a user-pays mechanism of some kind, given individuals are the primary beneficiaries of their education. Education should also, where possible, be delivered by for-profit private providers, who can do so more efficiently than public sector providers.
The Australian version of this — under both sides of politics — has centred around requiring students to take out loans to fund their tuition, encouraging universities to compete for students, lift their international rankings through emphasising research over teaching, and starve institutions of funding to encourage them to rely on foreign students to subsidise domestic ones and generate economic growth and exports.
Under such a model, the generalist critical thinking and analytical skills acquired through humanities, law and economics degrees count for little beyond their value in enhancing a worker’s skills set for employment, with more nebulous benefits around civil society, democracy and public discourse having no economic value.
Indeed, public funding of courses that encourage individuals to question systems of distribution or neoliberal policy settings are not merely wasteful but actively damaging to the market economy.
For the Coalition, the tertiary sector is particularly problematic because education, along with the public service and health, remains the most heavily unionised sector of the economy, with around a third of employees a union member. The tertiary sector union, the NTEU, has grown substantially over the last two decades and has been adding new members at a rapid rate in recent weeks.
Universities are also centres for climate science, to which large sections of the Coalition are hostile, and most major universities are engaged in fully or partly divesting from fossil fuel investments, to the fury of Coalition MPs.
In 2014, the entire government, from Tony Abbott down, cheered on by neoliberal newsletter the Financial Review, went to war with ANU over its divestment from Santos (criticism petered out after Santos’ share price fell over 70%, rendering Abbott’s description of ANU’s divestment decision as “stupid” rather embarrassing).
As Crikey noted earlier this week, universities pay virtually no donations to political parties, meaning the tens of billions in export dollars, and quarter million jobs the sector has, are moot when it comes to policymaking — no matter which side is in power.
The dramatic increases in fees for students wanting a humanities, law or commerce degree represent still another front in the ongoing war on Australia’s young people, who already face systematic bias on multiple policy fronts across housing, health funding and climate action.
However, hardest hit will be students from low-income backgrounds, and especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, for whom the dream of a university education will be pushed further out of reach unless they’re prepared to sign up to tens of thousands of dollars in debt even before they attempt to find housing, or take a subject not because they have any interest in doing it, but because the government of the day has decided it should be a priority.
But they will merely be collateral damage in a war on universities undertaken by a government determined to not miss a chance to go after its enemies.
How will the government's decision impact the future of universities — and is this a death knell for humanities in Australia?
11 thoughts on “Sticking it up the humanities: the one ideological attack the Libs simply couldn’t resist”
Kel SJune 19, 2020 at 1:47 pm
Ignoring the very blatant ideological attack that this is for the moment, it’s worth questioning what value a university education is meant to bring to a society. It’s like any taxpayer-funded endeavour in that respect.
Governments have limited use of funds, education is something it can use to shape our nation’s future, and there’s at least some correlation between the skills acquired at university and their use in the real world.
As a society, are we suffering from a dearth of degrees in the humanities, or a glut? The reckless partisanship is troubling, the way they’ve gone about it feels punitive, and feels like the start of a slippery slope to designing what universities can and can’t teach. But I’m not sure it’s necessarily problematic for funding to be at least somewhat directed to areas where it’s needed.
MJMJune 19, 2020 at 1:56 pm
“Under such a [neoliberal] model, the generalist critical thinking and analytical skills acquired through humanities, law and economics degrees count for little… ”
Goodness BK, anyone might conclude you think that politicians could learn more about Australian history, thereby “enhancing [their] worker’s skills set for employment”. How dangerous would that be.
Simon MansfieldJune 19, 2020 at 2:03 pm
It’s just pathetic payback for the Ramsay Centre beat up.
The minister should have been booted from DFAT selection on that very basis of being too dumb to bother knowing that you might want to study a language before applying for a job at foreign affairs.
The joke – is few people fail in life who do an art’s degree being it the letters or crayons version of Arts.
klewsoJune 19, 2020 at 2:18 pm
How much would a degree in “What Makes This Government Do What it Does” cost – and how long would it take?
XoanonJune 19, 2020 at 2:31 pm
It is a bizarre vendetta. I can only assume this is yet another case of student politics casting a long shadow over national policy, in that the obsessions it supplies political careerists with never fade.
JMNOJune 19, 2020 at 2:43 pm
Two of Australia’s more competent CEOs in recent times have humanities degrees: Gail Kelly who was at Westpac has a degree in Classics and David Thodey at Telstra has a degree in Anthropology.
CassandraJune 19, 2020 at 3:28 pm
“given individuals are the primary beneficiaries of their education.” Really?? So when one of these numpties goes to the doctor, it’s the doctor that benefits? I suppose those with no interest in education (Tehan?) may well believe that sort of ‘reasoning’ but enriching and empowering society (no such thing?) will not result. Have these people even noticed that their policies are leading to overall degradation? Or is that some kind of psychopathic motive itself? It’s enough to make me want to give up reading.
klewsoJune 19, 2020 at 3:38 pm
But they do have an interest in education – for those that can afford it : it’s wasted on the poor (who, with an education, might develop ideas above their station – or, worse, show their betters the shortcomings in their ‘superior infallible ideology’).
Gregory BaileyJune 19, 2020 at 4:03 pm
This was only to be expected as the function of the Humanities (Geisteswissenschaften) is to teach students a particular intellectual discipline and to show them how the methodologies involved in learning this can be used to mount critiques of contemporary society, economy, polity and culture in a way that is rigorous and coherent. Even in my own area–ancient Indian literature and culture–I was able to show how some of the themes in ancient Sanskrit literature still have a resonance in contemporary culture, just as the Homeric poems do.
Politicians do not want this kind of critical acumen. It focusses on the long term, the super-structure=the substance, and eschews appearance, advertising and shallowness, the latter three substantially defining contemporary modern culture. Nor do many Australians want to deal with this kind of critical thinking as it upsets the kind of prejudicial beliefs and conformational bias they receive from the mass media, social media, reality television and the competitive values associated with sport. In short, the anti-intellectualism of so much Australian culture feeds into the narrowness of thinking of contemporary politicians and, paradoxically, the general public’s abrogation of this by turning off almost any political discourse.
It should be noted that the same attack on the Humanities has not been occurring in Europe or North America, even where there has been some corporatization of university administration–though nowhere near as much as here where university administrations at the top level are self-fulfilling growth industries. Respect for deep learning and critical thinking is strong in some parts of Europe and North America.
Vocational education is, of course, essential but it does not encourage critical thinking in the same way as the Humanities/Social Sciences and the hard sciences.
ItsarortJune 19, 2020 at 4:38 pm
There’s a very good reason why students have not been lining up in their hordes to do maths degree’s. OK, let’s make it cheaper and double the numbers. And what SHOULD be the outcome? About triple the failure rate.
This nonsense will only ‘work’ if graduate standards go south.
LachlanJune 19, 2020 at 4:47 pm
Perhaps it is no coincidence that government contributions are decreasing for precisely those units of study which facilitate the creativity and critical thinking necessary to challenge established power. It is a policy for “quiet Australians” in more ways than one.