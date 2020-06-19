With the government planning to jack up the cost of a humanities degree, Crikey thought it was worth looking at exactly which politicians benefited from the kind of education that now seems increasingly out of reach for young Australians.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Of the 23 Coalition ministers, nine completed a Bachelor of Arts — compared to 14 Labor shadow ministers.

Science wasn’t too popular with the Coalition either. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is the only person in the ministry with a Bachelor of Science degree, while two others have a Bachelor of Engineering. Just one Labor minister ventured down the STEM route.

Coalition ministers were more likely to have an academic background in business, economics and commerce, while Labor ministers were more likely to have studied law.

Labor shadows have 41 degrees among them — one more than the Coalition.

Every Labor frontbencher holds at least a bachelor’s degree. There are three Coalition ministers — Michael McCormack, David Littleproud and Darren Chester — who have no tertiary education.

Here’s a quick ready reckoner:

Tertiary Degree Liberal Labor No bachelor degree 3 0 Bachelor of Arts 9 14 Bachelor of Science 1 1 Bachelor of Business/ Economics/ Commerce 7 3 Bachelor of Engineering 2 0 Bachelor of Laws 9 12 Bachelor of Psychology 0 1 Master of Laws 1 1 Master of Business/ MBA 4 1 Master of Arts 1 1 Master of International Relations 1 2 Master of Foreign Affairs and Trade 1 0 Master of Philosophy 1 0 Master of Accounting 1 0 Master of Science 1 0 Master of Public Policy / Politics / Administration 1 2 Master of Psychology 0 1 PhD 0 2