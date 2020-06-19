Scott-Morrison
With the government planning to jack up the cost of a humanities degree, Crikey thought it was worth looking at exactly which politicians benefited from the kind of education that now seems increasingly out of reach for young Australians.

Of the 23 Coalition ministers, nine completed a Bachelor of Arts — compared to 14 Labor shadow ministers. 

Science wasn’t too popular with the Coalition either. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is the only person in the ministry with a Bachelor of Science degree, while two others have a Bachelor of Engineering. Just one Labor minister ventured down the STEM route.

Coalition ministers were more likely to have an academic background in business, economics and commerce, while Labor ministers were more likely to have studied law. 

Labor shadows have 41 degrees among them — one more than the Coalition.

Every Labor frontbencher holds at least a bachelor’s degree. There are three Coalition ministers — Michael McCormack, David Littleproud and Darren Chester — who have no tertiary education. 

Here’s a quick ready reckoner:

Tertiary DegreeLiberalLabor
No bachelor degree30
Bachelor of Arts914
Bachelor of Science11
Bachelor of Business/ Economics/ Commerce73
Bachelor of Engineering20
Bachelor of Laws912
Bachelor of Psychology01
Master of Laws11
Master of Business/ MBA41
Master of Arts11
Master of International Relations12
Master of Foreign Affairs and Trade10
Master of Philosophy10
Master of Accounting10
Master of Science10
Master of Public Policy / Politics / Administration12
Master of Psychology01
PhD02

