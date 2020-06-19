FEE SHAKEUP
Education Minister Dan Tehan will today announce plans to double the cost of studying humanities, cut fees for quote-unquote “job-relevant” courses, and fund an extra 39,000 places by 2023.
Continuing the sector’s proud trend towards commodification, the ABC and The Age report that fees for law and commerce subjects would jump by 28%, humanities would join them in the highest price band, while prices will fall for nursing, psychology, English, languages, teaching, agriculture, maths, science, health, environmental science and architecture.
ALSO, THERE ARE NO JOBS: Following news that almost one million Australians are officially unemployed, The Age reports that JobKeeper will undergo some kind of revamp and potentially survive past September, while JobSeeker may not, in fact, go back to the below-poverty rate of $40 a day.
IT’S BEEN LIKE 4 DAYS, ADEM, LET IT GO
In the latest fallout from the Adem Somyurek scandal:
- The Australian ($) has released more texts from Labor MP Anthony Byrne, including one showing that the former Somyurek ally planned to meet a reporter to “destroy a guys (sic) career”
- Somyurek has told reporters outside his house that, “everything I know now about branch work, Anthony taught me” (The Canberra Times)
- Victorian unions including the CFMMEU and the plumbers’ union have hit out at plans for Labor’s national executive committee to decide state preselection, and have not ruled out legal action if negotiations for a compromise deal fail (The Age)
- The federal shadow cabinet has adopted a communication strategy from Anthony Albanese that would force all MPs to request permission from the opposition leader’s office before speaking to the media until after the Eden-Monaro byelection (The Australian $).
Somyurek has also told The Herald Sun ($) he’s looking forward to bringing court action against people involved in recording him, as if that wasn’t already kind of clear.
PS: In their latest expense expose, The Guardian reports that Eric Abetz billed taxpayers to attend a 2018 gala mining industry event he argues was in the interests of his electorate.
AUSTRALIA HELPS WATER DOWN UN ANTI-RACISM INQUIRY
According to The Australian ($), the Morrison government has worked as something of a proxy for the Trump administration in helping water down a UN Human Rights Council inquiry into America’s police brutality and racism following the killing of George Floyd.
The UNHRC — which the US quit over an inquiry into Israel’s May 2018 Gaza massacre — have reportedly shifted to a motion acknowledging Floyd’s death and calling for the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights to simply examine global racism; ironically, as explained by the Oz, Australia argued that the UN should not be given a mandate to investigate a “free, open country”.
CAN’T WIN ‘EM ALL, DONALD: As the ABC reports, the Supreme Court has rejected a bid by Trump to end protections for 650,000 immigrants who arrived as undocumented children — aka Obama’s “Dreamers” — just days after the court banned discrimination against LGBTIQ workers.
STATE VIRUS WATCH: SEE YOU IN THE NT ON JULY 17
- As the ABC reports, Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner yesterday announced plans to end mandatory quarantine for interstate visitors from Friday July 17, after the territory’s last recorded case recovered on May 21
- In another packed day for the state, the Queensland government yesterday announced:
- $2.6 million in infrastructure funding for 32 racing clubs across the state
- The passage of deregulatory laws covering financial reporting obligations for state co-operatives and not-for-profits
- That aged care residents can have two visitors at a time, including children, for as often and as long as they like
- The government will not increase the state’s WorkCover premium rate, with the average premium to be maintained at $1.20 per $100 of wages paid for 2020-2021
- That boarding school students will be able to return to school next term.
- The South Australian government unveiled a plan to lift restrictions on school activities from June 29, including for school assemblies, class photos, intrastate camps and excursions, etc
- The NSW government announced updates to their Planning System Acceleration Program, including a $500 million plan to rejuvenate Western Sydney housing and town centres and three new primary schools in Blacktown, Wagga Wagga and Camden
- Finally, Tasmania announced that aged care residents can have up to two visitors per day from Monday, June 22, and that works to upgrade the King Island Hospital have restarted following the lifting of travel restrictions to the island.
THEY REALLY SAID THAT?
[On being told by Speaker Tony Smith to withdraw an imputation]: Mr Speaker, I was not impugning a motive to the Leader of the Opposition. Mr Speaker, I was referring to the word ‘corruption’ which was used by the Member for Holt, to explain the investigation underway. That’s what I was referring to and going on, Mr Speaker, to explain in my answer… [goes on like this for a bit]… But Mr Speaker to assist you, and to respect your ruling…
Scott Morrison
The prime minister is very, very okay with being handed a ruling by the Speaker of the House of Representatives — and a Liberal MP that’s clearly no one’s stooge.
