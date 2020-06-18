She was a gorgeous woman, happily married, bristling with joie-de-vivre. And dying of a horrible cancer, one that rendered her unable to swallow.
She had no chance of cure, but every chance of choking to death. She chose voluntary assisted dying (VAD).
When I arrived at the appointed time, she was surrounded by weeping relatives saying their last goodbyes, taking their final photos. Then it was just me and her husband, he on one side holding her hand and muttering softly, while I knelt on the other side prepping the gear.
After a final confirmation from her that she wished to proceed, I slipped the needle in and started the injections that would first put her quietly to sleep, then deeply unconscious. Then death.
This Friday is the first anniversary of VAD becoming possible here in Victoria. Twelve months in which Victorians with a terminal illness have had the option to end their lives at a time on their own choosing, rather than await their diseases’ inevitable but unpredictable course.
This time last year the best estimates suggested that somewhere between 50 and 150 people might use the legislation in the first year. Twelve months later, nearly 400 Victorians have registered as eligible. Even though far fewer have actually used the medications, the numbers have hugely exceeded expectations.
Cancer has been the most common reason, then neurological disorders like motor neurone disease, with some cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.
The safeguards around the legislation are very strong — the Victorian law is said to be the most restrictive law of any jurisdiction where VAD is allowed. Sometimes it seems too cautious. Only Australian citizens, and ordinary residents of Victoria, are eligible. Seems fair enough, designed to prevent people popping over from Uzbekistan or Queensland just to avail themselves of the law.
But for my first VAD patient ever, these laws proved too strict. Julian had pancreatic cancer and knew what lay in store for him. He had no desire to live longer with the pain, nausea, wasting and debility, and was determined not to die unpleasantly.
He had lived in Melbourne since 1981, worked here, paid taxes and, now retired, drew an Australian pension. But he was born overseas, and had never taken out Australian residency, so was deemed ineligible. He was allowed to vote, but not to die the way he would have chosen.
The law is far from perfect.
Firstly, doctors are not allowed to tell patients of the option of VAD. No problem for the informed, articulate English speakers who know that they have to ask, but a significant potential barrier for the more marginalised. How can my patients give informed consent if I cannot tell them about all their legal choices? It’s like being told that I can tell someone with heart disease about pills, but not about stents or surgery.
Secondly, someone has to provide a written prognosis. Sounds simple, but many specialists have turned out to be uncomfortable about committing themselves on paper. And the honest answer is we don’t know who’s got five months to go and who has eight. But five qualifies and eight doesn’t.
Finally, the process is cumbersome and time consuming, often taking three to four weeks to complete. Several patients that I have been helping have died before the process could be completed. For some, their deaths were OK, but others died alone or in distress, both of which could have been avoided had they had VAD.
But after 12 months experience, and working with 15 people who requested VAD care, here’s the positive side of the experience:
- Management of symptoms like pain and nausea has been well provided by palliative care, and these have not been the reasons for seeking VAD. Overwhelmingly people have asked for the option of VAD to regain some control and choice; to not have to wait for a possibly unpleasant event to finally kill them; to not have to suffer the indignities of further losses of bodily function but to go quietly and comfortably at a time and with people of their choosing. For many people, just having the option has been an immense relief, even if they never went on to use it.
- There’s been no suggestion of coercion at any point — rather the opposite. Families have been more likely to be reluctant but supportive.
- The consultations as a VAD provider have been surprisingly uplifting. All the complex stuff about a horrible diagnosis, treatment failure and imminent death has already been done. By the time they come to someone like me for VAD care, it’s about the practicalities and getting things sorted out.
- The Statewide VAD Navigators have been an invaluable resource for everyone, public and professionals alike. Their job is to help people find their way through the system and they have done a superb job at holding the hands (metaphorically and actually) of patients, relatives and hapless doctors like me.
- The sky hasn’t fallen in, nor has my practice been picketed or graffitied (well, it still gets graffitied, but nothing to do with VAD – we are inner city, after all). I still work as a GP and see families, kids and everyone I have always seen.
After all the argument, hand-wringing and dire predictions, grannies are not being bumped off left, right and centre, nursing homes are not being emptied, nor are confused older people being coerced into signing on in droves.
What has happened is that a small number of people have had the huge relief of being provided with an option previously denied them.
An even smaller number have actually gone ahead and used the medication, and the experience has been positive and peaceful. For everyone else, the vast majority of Victorians, nothing has changed.
So happy birthday, VAD, and as you blow out your candle, can I paraphrase Buzz Lightyear as I wish for you, “to WA, and beyond”.
For a limited time only, choose what you pay for a year of Crikey.
Save up to 50% on a year of Crikey, or, dig deeper so that we can dig deeper.
Crikey may be small but our goal has always been to focus on the why, not the what of public life — to explain how power is used and abused in Australia, and the systems and people who facilitate it.
But to do that effectively, we need subscribers. Lots of them.
Join Crikey now, and for the first time ever, choose what you pay.
Peter Fray
Editor-In-Chief of Crikey
8 thoughts on “Choosing when to go: what the nation can learn from Victoria’s embrace of voluntary assisted dying”
rollyJune 18, 2020 at 2:29 pm
The ways in which the Victorian Law and that of Western Australia have been legislative is abhorrent.
Too much emphasis has been placed on the contorted “ethics” prevalent in our societies and too little on the rights of the mentally competent to request assisted suicide and/or to access painless means of self termination.
The point made about people not using the provided medication but being happy with having that option available is most apposite.
Many of us, especially those of advanced years, simply want the right to self-determination which is currently being denied to us.
We are being denied our rightful choice.
peterJune 18, 2020 at 3:06 pm
One of the most positive pieces I’ve read in a while. Thank you. At the same time, it makes me angry that as a NSW resident I don’t have even this, unnecessarily restrictive, option available to me should I need it. It makes me angry at the arrogance of those self-righteous, self-appointed moral guardians that deny me the right to chose my way of departing this life at a time of my choosing. It makes me angry that I am going to be forced to either travel offshore, to a more enlightened jurisdiction and to an earlier death or to potentially suffer the unnecessary pain and indignity of the sort of death that most of us would prefer to avoid. Poll after poll confirms overwhelming popular support for voluntary euthanasia, yet our politicians are too cowardly to confront the religious establishment.
rollyJune 18, 2020 at 3:16 pm
It’s the very nature of our political process – cowardice in the face of the small minority which actually determines who will win a seat in parliament.
51% vs 49% is not decomacracy in any shape or form.
Neal AmesJune 18, 2020 at 3:41 pm
Great article. Well written. I like to think that confidence comes from having options. VAD gives people options, or at least an option to opt out. I have supported assisted dying for 20+ years. Well done Victoria. No chance of getting a national framework but is there.
Frank DeeJune 18, 2020 at 4:41 pm
The restrictions placed on VAD are almost as worrying as its absence. Here in SA, the righteous still believe that God intends us to die as painfully and as obscenely as possible. ‘Us’ being the poor and lower middle-class, of course. (It’s a wonder the powers-that-be actually allowed such riff-raff to have anaesthetic at the end of the 19th Century). I suspect the wealthy have a sort of black-ops euthanasia program to ease them comfortably into the afterlife in the manner that the holders of wealth deserve, something akin to what happens to Edward G Robinson at the end of Soylent Green. If anyone remembers that movie… Anyone??
Azzif YewdnohJune 19, 2020 at 8:41 am
Yes I remember it, daresay plenty of Crikeans would. It’s not quite God’s Waiting room here but it’s probably in the same building.
Kerry Packer got to choose when to shuffle off this mortal coil and the Rodent marked the occasion with a State funeral.
DounreayJune 18, 2020 at 7:58 pm
Personal autonomy is not the purview of government and certainly not those influenced by sky fairy delusions.
Or fee seeking medicos and hospices.
Freedom. FROM. Religion.
I thought that there was something about that in the Constitution.
rollyJune 18, 2020 at 11:59 pm
Freedom.FROM. Religion?
Only in an utopian world.
There is too much power in the manipulation of human insecurities to permit it.
And no, that is not what the Constitution actually says.