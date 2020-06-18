Well what a blast from 1986 for the Nine Network — Crocodile Dundee (390,000 nationally) in all its 34-year-old dullness, repeated for the umpteenth time by a network more interested in ratings dinosaurs in the shape of the stalest Australian hit movie in half a century.
It was a 0.5 Netflix rating night overall — even the reliable Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery on the ABC with actor Yael Stone lost its way last night.
And The Front Bar went unwatched because, well who wants to stay up past midnight in Sydney on a school night? Still 429,000 people watched it nationally with almost half of those — 213,000 — watching at a more sensible time in Melbourne.
Seven was determined to show America’s Got Talent from 7.30 to 9.15pm. It averaged 790,000 and couldn’t hold the 1.07 million who watched Home and Away from 7pm.
Seven won the night, but don’t boast. Nine was a disgrace.
Tonight is even weaker, especially if you don’t like NRL or AFL and crowd sounds. Seven repeats a Hairy Blotter movie in non-AFL markets. (Harry Potter is the modern Crocodile Dundee).
A second weak night for A Current Affair with a sub-1 million national audience and a sub-700,000 metro viewership.
In breakfast, Sunrise won with 463,000 national and 270,000 in the metros, with ABC News Breakfast 324,000/215,000 and Today with 315,000/208,000.
In the regions, Seven News, 641,000, Seven News 6.30, 603,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 412,000, Home and Away, 411,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 370,000.
Network channel share:
- Seven (28.9%)
- Nine (24.1%)
- Ten (19.2%)
- ABC (18.0%)
- SBS (9.29%)
Network main channels:
- Seven (20.5%)
- Nine (15.8%)
- ABC (13.9%)
- Ten (11.0%)
- SBS ONE (5.8%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 10 Bold (5.2%)
- 7TWO (3.2%)
- 10 Peach (3.0%)
- 7mate (2.9%)
- Gem (2.6%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.75 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.66 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.36 million
- Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.28 million
- 7pm ABC News — 1.16 million
- Home and Away (Seven) — 1.07 million
- The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.06 million
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 965,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 863,000
- Hot Seat 5.30pm (Nine) — 813,000
Top metro programs:
- Seven News — 1.11 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.06 million
- Nine News — 1.02 million
Losers: Crocodile Dundee and Nine –– old and past their prime
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 1.11 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.06 million
- Nine News — 1.02 million
- Nine News 6.30 — 940,000
- 7pm ABC News – 787,000
- A Current Affair (Nine) – 644,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 580,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 530,000
- Ten News First — 398,000
- The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 315,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise (Seven) — 463,000/270,000
- News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 324,000/215,000
- Today (Nine) – 315,000/2086,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 236,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 177,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 59,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 76,000
- Selling Houses Australia (LifeStyle) — 74,000
- Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 69,000
- Credlin (Sky News) — 58,000
- Peppa Pig (Nick jr) — 52,000
