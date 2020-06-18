Nine is more interested in repeating ratings dinosaurs than new programs.

(Image: Supplied)

Well what a blast from 1986 for the Nine Network — Crocodile Dundee (390,000 nationally) in all its 34-year-old dullness, repeated for the umpteenth time by a network more interested in ratings dinosaurs in the shape of the stalest Australian hit movie in half a century.

It was a 0.5 Netflix rating night overall — even the reliable Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery on the ABC with actor Yael Stone lost its way last night.

And The Front Bar went unwatched because, well who wants to stay up past midnight in Sydney on a school night? Still 429,000 people watched it nationally with almost half of those — 213,000 — watching at a more sensible time in Melbourne.

Seven was determined to show America’s Got Talent from 7.30 to 9.15pm. It averaged 790,000 and couldn’t hold the 1.07 million who watched Home and Away from 7pm.

Seven won the night, but don’t boast. Nine was a disgrace.

Tonight is even weaker, especially if you don’t like NRL or AFL and crowd sounds. Seven repeats a Hairy Blotter movie in non-AFL markets. (Harry Potter is the modern Crocodile Dundee).

A second weak night for A Current Affair with a sub-1 million national audience and a sub-700,000 metro viewership.

In breakfast, Sunrise won with 463,000 national and 270,000 in the metros, with ABC News Breakfast 324,000/215,000 and Today with 315,000/208,000.

In the regions, Seven News, 641,000, Seven News 6.30, 603,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 412,000, Home and Away, 411,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 370,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (28.9%) Nine (24.1%) Ten (19.2%) ABC (18.0%) SBS (9.29%)

Network main channels:

Seven (20.5%) Nine (15.8%) ABC (13.9%) Ten (11.0%) SBS ONE (5.8%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (5.2%) 7TWO (3.2%) 10 Peach (3.0%) 7mate (2.9%) Gem (2.6%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.75 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.66 million Nine/NBN News — 1.36 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.28 million 7pm ABC News — 1.16 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.07 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.06 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 965,000 7.30 (ABC) — 863,000 Hot Seat 5.30pm (Nine) — 813,000

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.11 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.06 million Nine News — 1.02 million

Losers: Crocodile Dundee and Nine –– old and past their prime

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.11 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.06 million Nine News — 1.02 million Nine News 6.30 — 940,000 7pm ABC News – 787,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 644,000 7.30 (ABC) — 580,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 530,000 Ten News First — 398,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 315,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 463,000/270,000 News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 324,000/215,000 Today (Nine) – 315,000/2086,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 236,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 177,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 59,000

Top five pay TV programs:

The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 76,000 Selling Houses Australia (LifeStyle) — 74,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 69,000 Credlin (Sky News) — 58,000 Peppa Pig (Nick jr) — 52,000