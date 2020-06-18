Here are the anti-racist podcasts that will help you better understand racism in the United States.

(Image: Unsplash/Kiran CK)

Wondering which anti-racist podcasts you should be listening to? We’ve got you covered.

Here are a variety of anti-racist podcasts that talk about the past and present of racism:

Getting White People To Talk About Racism White Homework Justice In America The Good Ancestor Podcast 1619

Getting White People To Talk About Racism

Getting White People To Talk About Racism with David Remnick from The New Yorker discusses the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, alongside anti-racist trainer Suzanne Plihcik. Plihcik examines white supremacy in America, and how hard it is for those who benefit from structural racism to acknowledge its existence. This podcast is for anyone who wants to better understand the current protests and their impact on, and importance to, racism in the United States as it exists today.

Listen here.

White Homework

White Homework with Tori Williams Douglass is a podcast for people wanting to learn about racism, the non-revised version of American history, and how to leverage privilege to create a more equitable world for all. This podcast is for anyone who wants a no-nonsense approach to grasping racism and their own privilege in a language that is easy to understand.

Listen here.

Justice in America

The Justice in America podcast with Josie Duffy Rice and Clint Smith centres around the criminal justice system and reform. Duffy and Clint interview a broad range of people, including activists, practitioners, experts, journalists and organisers. This podcast is for anyone who wants to understand how the criminal justice system works, as well as its impact on people, particularly poor people and people of colour.

Listen here.

Good Ancestor Podcast

The Good Ancestor Podcast with Layla F Saad is interview series with change makers and culture shapers, exploring what it means to be a good ancestor. Layla F. Saad is an anti-racism educator and the New York Times bestselling author of Me and White Supremacy. The Good Ancestor Podcast is the anti-racist podcast for you if you are seeking a fresh perspective through the eyes of activists who are making a difference in the fight against racism.

Listen here.

1619

Hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones, 1619 is a New York Times audio series that examines how slavery has transformed America, connecting both the past and present. 1619 is the anti-racist podcast for you if you want to better understand the fundamental history of racism in the United States.

Listen here.