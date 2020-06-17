Once again ministerial staffers are front and centre in the biggest political scandal of the day.
Early this year, staff of the former sports minister Bridget McKenzie were shown to have played a key role in the systematic rorting of sports grants, after the Australian National Audit Office used its powers to force them to give evidence.
It reflected the highly problematic nature of a system in which staffers — who are neither elected like politicians nor accountable like public servants — make decisions and dictate to public servants.
Now ministerial staffers of Victorian Labor ministers are deeply involved in the alleged branch stacking carried out by Adem Somyurek, with an adviser to now ex-minister Marlene Kairouz, Nick McLennan, filmed receiving money from Somyurek in a car park meeting. There have been claims, including one recorded from Kairouz herself, that other, more senior ministerial staff are engaged in branch stacking.
It’s bad enough that Somyurek and Kairouz were preoccupied with out-stacking, and abusing, their internal rivals, rather than focusing on their days jobs as state government ministers. But they are at least accountable to the electorate. Taxpayer-funded ministerial advisers, paid — usually generously — to advise ministers on portfolio matters, are not accountable.
Ministerial staffers engaged in party political work — that is, work unrelated to their minister’s portfolio — is historic and common across politics. Activities such as branch stacking, or more acceptable forms of factional warfare, are standard for ministerial and shadow ministerial advisers, in support of either the personal and factional goals of their boss, or in pursuit of their own preselection.
Advising a minister is a long-cherished route to preselection for young politicos on all sides. Figures like Tony Abbott, Kevin Rudd, Josh Frydenberg, Marise Payne, Jim Chalmers and Anthony Albanese all worked as senior ministerial advisers before preselection.
Electorate office staff are also frequently employed — often part-time — in intra-party activities as well as assisting MPs and senators and providing electorate services.
But, increasingly, taxpayers pay for it. According to the Department of Finance, ministerial, shadow ministerial and electoral staff cost taxpayers around $306 million this year, compared to $100 million a decade ago. That covers all employees at the federal level; a couple of years ago, Adam Creighton and Stephen Murray at The Australian calculated there were over 1600 federal and state ministerial advisers alone; on those figures, ministerial staffers alone cost the best part of $300 million across Australia.
But as Creighton pointed out in an earlier analysis, there was also a shift in the appointment of ministerial staff in the later Howard years and Rudd/Gillard years away from portfolio subject matter experts to political staff. Rudd initially cut back the overall numbers of political staff, but the expansion of advisers resumed again after the global financial crisis.
Politicians argue they need political staffers — people whom they can trust and who have the party’s interests at heart, and who are able to bring a political perspective to policy issues in a way that public servants cannot and should not. Ministerial offices also provide a training ground for political talent, as the above list indicates. But at what cost?
Even accepting the argument that taxpayers should fund staffers to provide advice on securing partisan advantage to their employers, if taxpayers are spending $300 million a year funding ministerial staff around the country, what proportion of that is actually funding branch stacking, factional warfare, internal manoeuvrings or self-interested machinations? How much are taxpayers, in effect, subsidising the internal games of political parties, with no end related to the public interest?
As the Andrews government’s “red shirts” scandal demonstrates, there are supposed to be rules around paying staffers — whether electoral or ministerial — to engage in political work. In practice, for anything other than blatant and egregious violations, ensuring taxpayers only pay for political work linked (however tenuously) to the public interest is difficult.
The only way to really curb what amounts to a fraudulent abuse of taxpayer money isn’t tighter guidelines for what staffers can and can’t do, but large cuts to the numbers of staffers.
If ministerial and electoral staff have so little to do that they have time to collect cash in car parks and engage in intra-party feuds, we surely don’t need anywhere near as many of them. A 50% reduction might be a good start — and provide a substantial saving to taxpayers at both state and federal level.
12 thoughts on “It costs taxpayers millions to fund the factional system. It’s time to cut down on political staffers”
pinkocommieratJune 17, 2020 at 12:31 pm
Fanciful: if Keane’s suggestion to halve the number of taxpayer-funded political staffers were adopted, they would have to compete for real jobs instead.
CEOfaimJune 17, 2020 at 1:07 pm
“It’s time to cut down on political staffers”
No, it is time to jail those who engaged in corruption. Crikey, it is very clear the branch stackers fully understood that their actions were illegal and were designed to install their puppets into public office.
Why is it that prosecutors have not yet acted against Somyurek? Sacking is a wholly insufficient sanction for the actions of undermining democracy.
What is the writ compelling the proper performance of duty? Mandamus? Is it going to take such a measure to have this systemic corruption prosecuted?
klewsoJune 17, 2020 at 12:53 pm
Parasites – and their hosts – should be rooted out.
Ill fares the landJune 17, 2020 at 1:09 pm
This is not a Labor or LNP phenomenon, although it appears to be a Labor problem because when such Labor shenanigans are sensationally exposed, the right-wing media piles on in a frenzied attack. By contrast, this sort of nonsense on the conservative side of politics gets no attention, apart from outlets like Crikey or the Guardian. Since examples of LNP corruption are exposed on a daily basis and little of it ever gets into the media, the disgraceful bias of the media in this country is brought into sharp focus. The timing of the expose is no more than a political attack, designed to damage Labor in Eden-Monaro.
I have long been really sceptical about political “power lords”, “headkickers” and “number crunchers”. Since these task seem to occupy a vast amount of time and presumably is a constant process of whealing, dealing threatening, schmoozing, backstabbing and Machiavellian conniving, I wonder how there is time left to attend to the business of running a country or a state.
The answer did come to me.
The answer simply has to be that many politicians don’t actually have “real jobs” in the sense of jobs that are focused upon those who elected them and who they should be serving. Clearly, there is a substantial mechanism in place to facilitate those bovver booted and power crazed individuals and that includes support staff who seem to do – well, very little actually other than keep their power bubble inflated and it obviously requires considerable attention. I have been amazed for decades how talentless hacks seem to be able to rise well above the station their talent warrants – unless you regard the ability to form abundant dirty little alliances as a talent.
I suspect Donald Horne realised this 60 years ago when he wrote The Lucky Country. Nothing seems to have changed apart from the cost of maintaining this “political machine” has increased many-fold.
sottile6June 17, 2020 at 1:23 pm
If state government members in Queensland had their electorate staff cut they would have one person working in their electorate offices. These people do work akin to the work done in a community centre or like social workers dealing with all the complaints constituents bring to the offices. They have to listen to complaints, to abuse, also deal with protests but they mostly just help people to navigate government systems. Ministerial staffers do the work you are complaining about. They are called policy advisers. They should be doing policy work and if they are not they should be sacked. These mostly young people are quickly burnt out and work very long hours when they are doing the work they’re paid to do and this kind of generalised abuse is unnecessary. What some obnoxious right faction people do in Victoria should be called out and stamped out but you are just wrong to condemn all political staffers.
klewsoJune 17, 2020 at 2:07 pm
…. Then there are those that rort the system. Including politicians that would appoint family members – to share the public teat.
That’s not confined to some obnoxious right faction or any other.
There has to be oversight – because we can’t trust morality or someone’s conscience to be their guide – “ethics” can be so elastic.
And a big-stick carrying federal ICAC would be a great start.
[We saw what the Qld Limited News Party did – when they got the chance – to the PCMC in 2013.}
graybulJune 17, 2020 at 1:51 pm
As elected politicians employ, supervise and direct political staffer(s) ip so facto, politicians must be dishonest? For the staffer, not the public servant, is employed to by-pass public accountability, transparency.
Now there’s a revelation.
The sad reality is there is no revelation. Disillusion, yes.
zut alorsJune 17, 2020 at 1:59 pm
The concentration of political staffers has led to the near-incestuous state of current Oz politics. The staffers/advisers worm their way up through the ranks, gain pre-selection &, hey presto, the electorate eventually has yet another ‘representative’ who has been long disengaged from the real world & general public.
ItsarortJune 17, 2020 at 2:14 pm
Money could be better spent on paying for more APS 4’s and 5’s; the front line staff of the the Public Service that do all the heavy lifting.
Tim FalkinerJune 17, 2020 at 2:18 pm
I worked in the Victorian public service in the late 70s, early 80s and saw the rise of political staff in the ministry I worked in. There were not many and there was a good relationship between the public servants and the political staff. The political staff at times made the public servants more aware of some of the impact of their actions on people. and made them aware that their activities did have a political dimension. But from what I have seen now, the political staff have become too powerful and are calling the shots. Often they are not trained in the science of the department and are under the influence of powerful groups and they overrule what should be good scientific decision making. I do not think the existence of political staff per se is wrong; I think it can be healthy. But there should be a healthy balance between the public service and the ministerial staff and the big boys on both sides of politics should not wield the immense covert power that they do.
LetterboxfrogJune 17, 2020 at 2:31 pm
It would be interesting if political parties were to all use the same Party Management System and ERP hosted by the AEC and State Election Authorities.
Real-time disclosures, all party registration via MyGov, and proper-cross referencing of the roll.
This would need strong legislative protection to protect privacy, but noting the shenanigans on both sides of politics, the rot needs to stop.
terrygJune 17, 2020 at 2:41 pm
When I first wanted to join the ALP I rang the party office to enquire, I got straight through to the state secretary. That would never happen now. You could only talk to a lower level staffer. Its the same with MPs you’d really struggle to talk to them direct.