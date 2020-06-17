Even with The Voice, Big Brother can't top the ratings (but Seven DID win the night).

The Voice was absent from Nine last night, so Big Brother’s average climbed solidly back above the million viewers nationally mark bringing a sigh of relief at Seven. The average of 1.11 million (up from 951,000 on Monday night) rose because the eviction jumped to 1.13 million and the lead up stuff rose back above a million to average 1.08 million.

But Ten’s Masterchef with 1.23 million still won the night for non-news programs. Nine’s A Current Affair had a very weak night — 977,000 nationally and out of the top 10 nationally (Number 11).

Helped by a solid night for its 6 to 7pm news, it was Seven’s night from a distant Nine and Ten.

Tonight Seven has delayed The Front Bar in Sydney and Brisbane to 10.45pm from just after 9pm last week. An earlier guide had The Front Bar starting at 9.15pm on the main channel but a later one in the Wednesday newspaper guide shows the later start and a program called Police: Hour of Duty (why?) and then half an hour of news.

Why not switch and show TFB on 7mate as happened last year, live?

In Breakfast –Sunrise with 466,000/278,000, ABC News Breakfast 317,000/211,000, Today 305,000/198,000.

In the regions, Seven News, 682,000, Seven News 6.30, 639,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 437,000, Home and Away, 415,000, 7pm ABC News, 355,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (28.1%) Nine (24.8%) Ten (20.9%) ABC (15.8%) SBS (10.4%)

Network main channels:

Seven (19.9%) Nine (15.9%) Ten (14.6%) ABC (11.1%) SBS ONE (6.4%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (3.7%) 7TWO, GO (3.4%) 7mate (3.1%) ABC Kids/Comedy (2.7%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.82 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.68 million Nine/NBN News — 1.41 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.33 million Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 1.23 million 7pm ABC News — 1.13 million Big Brother – Eviction (Seven) — 1.13 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.12 million Big Brother (Seven) — 1.08 million The Chase Australia (Seven) — 1.07 million

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.14 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.09 million Nine News — 1.07 million

Losers: except for Masterchef zzzzzzzzzzzzzz (again)

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.14 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.09 million Nine News — 1.07 million Nine News 6.30 — 979,000 7pm ABC News – 766,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 669,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 575,000 7.30 (ABC) — 570,000 Foreign Correspondent (ABC) — 412,000 Ten News First — 386,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 466,000/278,000 News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 317,000/211,000 Today (Nine) – 305,000/198,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 228,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 149,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 70,000



Top five pay TV programs:

Death of The Aussie Larrikin? (Sky News) — 122,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 93,000 The Bolt Report (Sky News) – 82,000 Peppa Pig (Nick Jr) ) — 66,000 Peppa Pig (Nick Jr) ) — 65,000