The Voice was absent from Nine last night, so Big Brother’s average climbed solidly back above the million viewers nationally mark bringing a sigh of relief at Seven. The average of 1.11 million (up from 951,000 on Monday night) rose because the eviction jumped to 1.13 million and the lead up stuff rose back above a million to average 1.08 million.
But Ten’s Masterchef with 1.23 million still won the night for non-news programs. Nine’s A Current Affair had a very weak night — 977,000 nationally and out of the top 10 nationally (Number 11).
Helped by a solid night for its 6 to 7pm news, it was Seven’s night from a distant Nine and Ten.
Tonight Seven has delayed The Front Bar in Sydney and Brisbane to 10.45pm from just after 9pm last week. An earlier guide had The Front Bar starting at 9.15pm on the main channel but a later one in the Wednesday newspaper guide shows the later start and a program called Police: Hour of Duty (why?) and then half an hour of news.
Why not switch and show TFB on 7mate as happened last year, live?
In Breakfast –Sunrise with 466,000/278,000, ABC News Breakfast 317,000/211,000, Today 305,000/198,000.
In the regions, Seven News, 682,000, Seven News 6.30, 639,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 437,000, Home and Away, 415,000, 7pm ABC News, 355,000.
Network channel share:
- Seven (28.1%)
- Nine (24.8%)
- Ten (20.9%)
- ABC (15.8%)
- SBS (10.4%)
Network main channels:
- Seven (19.9%)
- Nine (15.9%)
- Ten (14.6%)
- ABC (11.1%)
- SBS ONE (6.4%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 10 Bold (3.7%)
- 7TWO, GO (3.4%)
- 7mate (3.1%)
- ABC Kids/Comedy (2.7%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.82 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.68 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.41 million
- Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.33 million
- Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 1.23 million
- 7pm ABC News — 1.13 million
- Big Brother – Eviction (Seven) — 1.13 million
- Home and Away (Seven) — 1.12 million
- Big Brother (Seven) — 1.08 million
- The Chase Australia (Seven) — 1.07 million
Top metro programs:
- Seven News — 1.14 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.09 million
- Nine News — 1.07 million
Losers: except for Masterchef zzzzzzzzzzzzzz (again)
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 1.14 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.09 million
- Nine News — 1.07 million
- Nine News 6.30 — 979,000
- 7pm ABC News – 766,000
- A Current Affair (Nine) – 669,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 575,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 570,000
- Foreign Correspondent (ABC) — 412,000
- Ten News First — 386,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise (Seven) – 466,000/278,000
- News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 317,000/211,000
- Today (Nine) – 305,000/198,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 228,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 149,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 70,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- Death of The Aussie Larrikin? (Sky News) — 122,000
- Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 93,000
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) – 82,000
- Peppa Pig (Nick Jr) ) — 66,000
- Peppa Pig (Nick Jr) ) — 65,000
