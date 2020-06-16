Dead TV programs do not tell lies.

Big Brother 2020 (Image: Seven)

Going, going …? Another flop for Big Brother — 958,000 nationally for the eviction and 943,000 for the lead up. 951,000 average across the two segments against 985,000 on Sunday night and 1.23 million for the return episode eight nights ago.

Big Brother didn’t make the top 10 progams nationally last night. Floperoo.

This is what happened when Nine tried to resuscitate the failed format from 2012 to 2014. This time is almost DOB (dead on broadcast). This is TV programming imitating, well TV programming.

Not even two attempts of bring it back to life at Nine and Seven can change reality — dead TV programs do not tell lies. They are dead because viewers got bored or grew up. Seven is now in desperate trouble. Perhaps it should start selling off its unwanted digital channels?

Masterchef managed 1.23 million national viewers and The Voice on Nine averaged 1.31 million. Both up solidly from the previous Monday night when Big Brother started.

In brekkie, Today (292,000/198,000) came third to Sunrise 4(50,000/254,000) and ABC News Breakfast second with 303,000/213,000.

In the regions, Seven News, 654,000, Seven News 6.30, 615,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 415,000, Home and Away, 397,000, 7pm ABC News, 370,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (28.6%) Nine (26.7%) Ten (21.1%) ABC (16.0%) SBS (7.6%)

Network main channels:

Seven (20.9%) Nine (19.5%) Ten (15.2%) ABC (12.4%) SBS ONE (4.8%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (3.9%) 7TWO (3.4%) 7mate (3.0%) GO (2.5%) ABC Kids/Comedy (2.3%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.79 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.71 million Nine/NBN News — 1.45 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.36 million The Voice (Nine) — 1.31 million Masterchef (Ten) — 1.23 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.17 million 7pm ABC News — 1.16 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.07 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.06 million

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.14 million Nine News — 1.10 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.09 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.01 million

Losers: Anyone who watched Big Brother on Seven, the winners are those who have stopped watching.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.14 million Nine News — 1.10 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.09 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.01 million A Current Affair (Nine) – 811,000 7pm ABC News – 791,000 7.30 (ABC) — 678,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 578,000 10 News First — 530,000 Four Corners (ABC) — 515,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 450,000/254,000 News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 303,000/213,000 Today (Nine) – 292,000/198,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 255,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 162,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 75,000

Top five pay TV programs: No accurate figures available