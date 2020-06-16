Going, going …? Another flop for Big Brother — 958,000 nationally for the eviction and 943,000 for the lead up. 951,000 average across the two segments against 985,000 on Sunday night and 1.23 million for the return episode eight nights ago.
Big Brother didn’t make the top 10 progams nationally last night. Floperoo.
This is what happened when Nine tried to resuscitate the failed format from 2012 to 2014. This time is almost DOB (dead on broadcast). This is TV programming imitating, well TV programming.
Not even two attempts of bring it back to life at Nine and Seven can change reality — dead TV programs do not tell lies. They are dead because viewers got bored or grew up. Seven is now in desperate trouble. Perhaps it should start selling off its unwanted digital channels?
Masterchef managed 1.23 million national viewers and The Voice on Nine averaged 1.31 million. Both up solidly from the previous Monday night when Big Brother started.
In brekkie, Today (292,000/198,000) came third to Sunrise 4(50,000/254,000) and ABC News Breakfast second with 303,000/213,000.
In the regions, Seven News, 654,000, Seven News 6.30, 615,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 415,000, Home and Away, 397,000, 7pm ABC News, 370,000.
Network channel share:
- Seven (28.6%)
- Nine (26.7%)
- Ten (21.1%)
- ABC (16.0%)
- SBS (7.6%)
Network main channels:
- Seven (20.9%)
- Nine (19.5%)
- Ten (15.2%)
- ABC (12.4%)
- SBS ONE (4.8%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 10 Bold (3.9%)
- 7TWO (3.4%)
- 7mate (3.0%)
- GO (2.5%)
- ABC Kids/Comedy (2.3%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.79 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.71 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.45 million
- Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.36 million
- The Voice (Nine) — 1.31 million
- Masterchef (Ten) — 1.23 million
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.17 million
- 7pm ABC News — 1.16 million
- The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.07 million
- Home and Away (Seven) — 1.06 million
Top metro programs:
- Seven News — 1.14 million
- Nine News — 1.10 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.09 million
- Nine News 6.30 — 1.01 million
Losers: Anyone who watched Big Brother on Seven, the winners are those who have stopped watching.
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 1.14 million
- Nine News — 1.10 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.09 million
- Nine News 6.30 — 1.01 million
- A Current Affair (Nine) – 811,000
- 7pm ABC News – 791,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 678,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 578,000
- 10 News First — 530,000
- Four Corners (ABC) — 515,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise (Seven) – 450,000/254,000
- News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 303,000/213,000
- Today (Nine) – 292,000/198,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 255,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 162,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 75,000
Top five pay TV programs: No accurate figures available
One thought on “Big Brother almost DOB — dead on broadcasting”
zut alorsJune 16, 2020 at 2:06 pm
Re Big Brother: perhaps Australia feels it is already sufficiently dumbed down & not requiring another dose of BB.