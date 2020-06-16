Are you wondering how you can make a difference to fight racism?
Racism, xenophobia and intolerance are problems prevalent in all societies, but the small decisions you make on a daily basis can make a difference in the fight against racism.
The actions you take don’t always need to cost money either.
- Sign petitions
- Follow a variety of cultures on social media
- Speak up
- Engage with diverse characters
- Keep the conversation going on and offline
- Support black-owned businesses
- Donate
Sign petitions
There is an infinite number of petitions you can sign to pledge your support towards anti-racism. Here are a selection of active petitions that you can sign:
- Justice for George Floyd
- Justice for Breonna Taylor
- Justice for Ahmaud Arbery
- Justice for Tony McDade
- Ban Rubber Bullets
- Hands Up Act: punish police for shooting unarmed citizens
- “I can’t breathe”; Charges must be laid for the death of David Dungay JNR
Follow a variety of cultures on social media
If you only follow white people, you only follow a white narrative. If you only engage with white people, it will be very hard for you to hear anything outside of that narrative. Make your follower list diverse. Follow people of colour, whether they’re influencers or businesses; try to engage with a variety of stories each day.
To get started, here are some accounts that are worth following on Instagram:
- @reclaimtheblock
- @colorofchange
- @theconsciouskid
- @mvmntblklives
- @blklivesmatter
- @privtopreg
- @showingupforracialjustice
- @civilrightsorg
- @naacp
- @ethelsclub
Speak up
If someone makes an inappropriate comment or joke regarding people of colour, it might feel uncomfortable to confront that person. You might want to stay quiet and brush it off, but by being passive, you are contributing to white supremacy.
Speak up! Tell that person the comment or joke they made was uncalled for, and that you will not tolerate them speaking this way. It is clearly not enough to simply say, “I’m not racist”, and block out everything that has been happening. It’s time to be anti-racist and not afraid of being assertive when you need to be.
Engage with diverse characters
We’ve compiled a non-exhaustive list of anti-racist books you should read, both fictional and non-fictional. It’s also useful to engage with diverse characters on screen, whether it’s via a fictional narrative or an in-depth documentary
Here are some options on Netflix:
- Who Killed Malcolm X?
- What Happened Miss Simone?
- 13th
- The Help
- Dear White People
- When They See Us
- All Day And A Night
- Atlanta
- To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
- On My Block
- Jane The Virgin
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
- Insecure
Keep the conversation going on and offline
After the black squares, hashtags and widespread outrage, it’s important to keep the conversation going, both on and offline. Channel the motivation you may be feeling right now into the future. Don’t let the current movement be a fleeting trend. Keep conversations going with your friends, family and colleagues.
Support black-owned businesses
There has been a growing trend to support smaller businesses. Maybe you’re going to a small local coffee shop instead of a convenience store for your coffee; maybe you’re buying your gym gear from a company that makes their apparel from recycled materials.
So why not support black-owned businesses as a way of pledging ongoing support, and helping to close the wealth gap between white people and people of colour? Forbes has put together tis list of 75 businesses that you may consider supporting.
Donate
Here are some Indigenous charities you may consider donating to. Charities and organisations that support the Black Lives Matters movement in Australia and the United States include:
- NAACP Legal Defence Fund
- Black Lives Matter
- Reclaim The Block
- Official George Floyd Memorial Fund
- National Police Accountability Project
- Know Your Rights Camp
- Black Visions Collective
Read: Nine anti-racist books you need to read
For the first time ever, choose what you pay for a year of Crikey.
Like almost every news media out there, we thought we’d struggle to get through these past few months.
So we played our natural game – digging, reporting and holding the powerful to account.
What happened next was truly remarkable. Crikey readers signed up in droves and records were broken day after day, despite the strain the events of 2020 have put on our wallets.
We think it’s because people come to Crikey to understand the news.
While others focus on the day-to-day news cycle, we widen our lens to find out and understand what’s really going on.
But to do that, we need subscribers. Lots of them.
Join Crikey now, and for the first time ever, choose what you pay.
For a short time only, save up to 50% on a year of Crikey, or, chip in a little extra and get Inside Access to Crikey HQ like never before.
Peter Fray
Editor-In-Chief of Crikey