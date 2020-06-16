For the first time ever, choose what you pay for a year of Crikey.

Like almost every news media out there, we thought we’d struggle to get through these past few months.

So we played our natural game – digging, reporting and holding the powerful to account.

What happened next was truly remarkable. Crikey readers signed up in droves and records were broken day after day, despite the strain the events of 2020 have put on our wallets.

We think it’s because people come to Crikey to understand the news.

While others focus on the day-to-day news cycle, we widen our lens to find out and understand what’s really going on.

But to do that, we need subscribers. Lots of them.

Join Crikey now, and for the first time ever, choose what you pay.

For a short time only, save up to 50% on a year of Crikey, or, chip in a little extra and get Inside Access to Crikey HQ like never before.

Peter Fray

Editor-In-Chief of Crikey