The AFL's 2020 return proved too strong for the sluggish NRL. The question is, will it continue to outpace?

(Image: AAP/Michael Dodge)

AFL v NRL, network v network. A meeting of the giants — Richmond v the Wobbles. In Brisbane, the Broncos (not much liked south of the border) against the Manly Sea Eagles (not much liked anywhere). Like Collingwood, Brisbane led early. Unlike Richmond, Manly managed to come back for the win. The NRL produced a thrilling win; the AFL a “thrilling” draw, if there is such a thing.

In ratings, though, a clear winner — the AFL’s return saw 1.27 million viewers for the game. The NRL game could only manage 618,000 on Nine and 259,000 on Foxtel. Seven’s total share 36.6%, Nine 22.6% — a real hiding.

The one thing the two games shared was the canned crowd noise, which you become used to. The question is: will audience numbers continue to slump for the NRL next weekend and beyond as the season proper settles in?

In the regions: Seven News on 631,000, Seven News 6.30, 582,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 410,000, 7pm ABC News, 344,000, Nine News, 318,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (36.6%) Nine (22.6%) Ten (20.3%) ABC (12.3%) SBS (8.1%)



Network main channels:

Seven (25.2%) Nine (16.1%) Ten (14.6%) ABC (8.5%) SBS ONE (4.7%)



Top 5 digital channels:

7mate (5.4%) 7TWO (4.4%) 10 Bold (3.6%) 19 Peach (2.1%) ABC Kids/Comedy (1.9%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News —1.734 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.632 million Nine/NBN News — 1.298 million AFL (Seven) — 1.275 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.217 million MCA (Ten) — 1.157 million 7pm ABC News— 1.066 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.051 million ACA (Nine) —1.012 million Hot Seat (Nine) — 803,000



Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.104 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.050 million Nine News — 1.002 million



Losers: NRL, Nine



Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.104 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.050 million Nine News — 1.002 million Nine News 6.30 — 907,000 7pm ABC News — 722,000 A Current Affair (Nine) — 698,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 516,000 7.30 (ABC)— 426,000 Ten News First — 382,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 341,000



Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 459,000/283,000 News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 314,000/207,000 Today (Nine) — 311,000/195,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 248,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 146,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 77,000



Top five pay TV programs: