The Front Bar is back with a vengeance -- if only Seven would sit up and notice.

Thanks, Seven, for broadcasting the Front Bar just after Big Brother which ran over past 9pm once again, and again proved its cringe-worthiness.

The Front Bar added viewers from its return last week to average 566,000 nationally. It was a good warm up for the return of the AFL to Seven tonight, with Richmond playing Collingwood before an audience of 80,000 cardboard cutouts. It will certainly out-rate the NRL game on Nine — and if you don’t like that, Netflix it!

Seven will be thankful of the AFL because Big Brother’s slow sag continued last night. Seven won the night easily from Nine and Ten, though Ten’s MasterChef (1.27 million) easily beat Big Brother (1.06 million), including the stronger eviction segment (1.10 million, down 191,000 viewers from Monday’s return).

In Breakfast, Sunrise won with 473,000 national and 257,000 in the metros, from Today with 330,000/216,000 and ABC News Breakfast 311,000/213,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (28.6%) Nine (24.7%) Ten (21.6%) ABC (15.9%) SBS (9.2%)

Network main channels:

Seven (21.2%) Nine (16.3%) Ten (15.2%) ABC (11.7%) SBS ONE (5.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (4.0%) Gem (3.2%) 7TWO (3.0%) 7mate (2.7%) ABC Kids/Comedy, GO, 10 Peach, (2.3%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.818 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.715 million Nine/NBN News — 1.367 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.285 million MasterChef Australia (Ten) — 1.271 million 7pm ABC News — 1.159 million Big Brother – Eviction (Seven) — 1.107 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.105 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.070 million Big Brother (Seven) — 1.020 million

Top metro programs:

Seven News– 1.168 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.118 million Nine News — 1.043 million

Losers: Big Brother — what a crock, old and past its prime

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News– 1.168 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.118 million Nine News — 1.043 million Nine News 6.30 — 973,000 7pm ABC News — 778,000 A Current Affair (Nine) —701,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 577,000 7.30 (ABC) — 524,000 Ten News First — 423,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 374,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 473,000/257,000 Today (Nine) — 330,000/216,000 News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 311,000/213,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 231,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 165,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 85,000

