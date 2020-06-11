Thanks, Seven, for broadcasting the Front Bar just after Big Brother which ran over past 9pm once again, and again proved its cringe-worthiness.
The Front Bar added viewers from its return last week to average 566,000 nationally. It was a good warm up for the return of the AFL to Seven tonight, with Richmond playing Collingwood before an audience of 80,000 cardboard cutouts. It will certainly out-rate the NRL game on Nine — and if you don’t like that, Netflix it!
Seven will be thankful of the AFL because Big Brother’s slow sag continued last night. Seven won the night easily from Nine and Ten, though Ten’s MasterChef (1.27 million) easily beat Big Brother (1.06 million), including the stronger eviction segment (1.10 million, down 191,000 viewers from Monday’s return).
In Breakfast, Sunrise won with 473,000 national and 257,000 in the metros, from Today with 330,000/216,000 and ABC News Breakfast 311,000/213,000.
Network channel share:
- Seven (28.6%)
- Nine (24.7%)
- Ten (21.6%)
- ABC (15.9%)
- SBS (9.2%)
Network main channels:
- Seven (21.2%)
- Nine (16.3%)
- Ten (15.2%)
- ABC (11.7%)
- SBS ONE (5.5%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 10 Bold (4.0%)
- Gem (3.2%)
- 7TWO (3.0%)
- 7mate (2.7%)
- ABC Kids/Comedy, GO, 10 Peach, (2.3%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.818 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.715 million
- Nine/NBN News — 1.367 million
- Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.285 million
- MasterChef Australia (Ten) — 1.271 million
- 7pm ABC News — 1.159 million
- Big Brother – Eviction (Seven) — 1.107 million
- The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.105 million
- Home and Away (Seven) — 1.070 million
- Big Brother (Seven) — 1.020 million
Top metro programs:
- Seven News– 1.168 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.118 million
- Nine News — 1.043 million
Losers: Big Brother — what a crock, old and past its prime
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News– 1.168 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.118 million
- Nine News — 1.043 million
- Nine News 6.30 — 973,000
- 7pm ABC News — 778,000
- A Current Affair (Nine) —701,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 577,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 524,000
- Ten News First — 423,000
- The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 374,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise (Seven) — 473,000/257,000
- Today (Nine) — 330,000/216,000
- News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) — 311,000/213,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 231,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 165,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 85,000
Top five pay TV programs:
- Selling Houses Australia(LifeStyle) — 71,000
- Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 70,000
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 65,000
- Credlin (Sky News) — 59,000
- Richo & Smith (Sky News) — 44,000