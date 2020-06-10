How will the local Black LIves Matter movement play out?

Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

It’s getting harder for Australian politicians to look away from the country’s treatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. So how might the movement play out here? And what issues must the government address?

Investigations into deaths in custody

Australia’s record of Aboriginal deaths in custody was the focus of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests over the weekend. As of Monday, there had been 437 Aboriginal deaths in custody since the royal commission into the issue in 1991, and not a single conviction.

Will the movement be the catalyst for these deaths to be re-investigated? Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service chief executive Nerita Waight told Crikey there was mounting pressure for this to happen.