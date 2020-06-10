China has warned its students not to travel to Australia, where restrictions are relaxing, plus more coronavirus updates.

Education Minister Dan Tehan (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

China tells students to avoid studying in Australia because of the twin viruses: COVID-19 and racial attacks. The Australian says to blame Black Lives Matter protesters if the next stage of easing doesn't happen (which could cost $1bn), but then New South Wales announces adult community sport is back from July 1. Oh, and Queensland keeps fighting to keep borders closed.

China hits where it hurts

China has come out with guns blazing, issuing a warning to students planning to return to Australia to finish their university degrees.

The Chinese Education Ministry warned Australia has racism and coronavirus issues, citing “multiple discriminatory incidents against Asians in Australia".