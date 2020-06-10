Is the honeymoon already over for the the not so-triumphant return of Big Brother?

Big Brother 2020 (Image: Seven)

Seven's Big Brother’s average fell last night to 1.14 million from the 1.22 million for the return on Monday night. Last night saw 1.14 million for the eviction and 1.11 million for the lead up -- expect that to soon dip under a million viewers.

Seven still won the night easily as Nine’s lack of content bit. MasterChef on Ten easily beat Big Brother with 1.31 million up from Monday’s 1.13 million. Not a good look for BB to be easily topped two nights into the new season.

Big Brother really is a tired old format. Having all been through the COVID-19 lockdown, does Seven really think people want to be reminded of that so soon?