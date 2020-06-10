Hastie continues his push. Is Andrew Hastie making a play to the new "right-wing thought leader" of the Liberal Party? Previously we've reported that he inherited -- and has enthusiastically used -- Tony Abbott's old email contact book, and caused a potential headache for Scott Morrison with his outspoken stance on China.
Now we see that he's paying for promoted Facebook views:
It will be worth keeping a close eye on this continued to push to raise his profile.
Join the conversation
