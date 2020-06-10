Trials were halted and hydroxychloroquine abandoned as a potential COVID-19 treatment after The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine published papers linking it to harmful side effects.
But the research has since been accused of being junk science: the papers were retracted last week and the datasets questioned.
Experts warn this may be the tip of the iceberg in a slew of poor research practices as journals rush to publish during the pandemic.
