Journals face pressure to publish headline-grabbing work quickly, but in the rush some standards could be glossed over.

(Image: Adobe)

Trials were halted and hydroxychloroquine abandoned as a potential COVID-19 treatment after The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine published papers linking it to harmful side effects.

But the research has since been accused of being junk science: the papers were retracted last week and the datasets questioned.

Experts warn this may be the tip of the iceberg in a slew of poor research practices as journals rush to publish during the pandemic.