American journalists are under attack -- not just on the streets where they are being targeted by police but within their newsrooms where they are being targeted by each other.
It’s being called a “cultural reckoning” but as the victims tendering their resignations pile up it looks more like culture wars, or at least a racial version of the Me Too movement which engulfed some key media outlets.
And, being journalists, the biggest news story in decades becomes all about them.
