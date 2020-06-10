When free speech is shouted down by the very people whose job it is to promote it, the media is in danger of becoming an echo chamber.

American journalists are under attack -- not just on the streets where they are being targeted by police but within their newsrooms where they are being targeted by each other.

It’s being called a “cultural reckoning” but as the victims tendering their resignations pile up it looks more like culture wars, or at least a racial version of the Me Too movement which engulfed some key media outlets.

And, being journalists, the biggest news story in decades becomes all about them.