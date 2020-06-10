The Coalition bungled its stimulus announcement and it looks like it'll bungle any chance of reforming the sector too.

(Image: Adobe Stock)

After stumbling on both the politics and the economics of its construction industry stimulus last week, the government looks set to repeat the error on childcare -- although not exactly in the way its critics are claiming.

The announcement of free childcare in early April was always explicitly aimed at keeping the sector afloat, and in turn enabling it to continuing providing care for the children of essential workers (remember those?).

At the time, the government was also explicit that it was temporary and would be reviewed in weeks.