Australia is bigger, richer and less happy following three decades of growth. So where do we go from here?

(Image: Unsplash/Mauro Moro)

Well, that’s it. Australia’s much-heralded three decades of growth are finally over.

What have we got to show for it? How has Australia changed since a recession last wracked our economy, back in 1991-92?

According to the World Bank, we’ve climbed two rungs up the global GDP charts, from 15th to 13th. That’s not too bad.