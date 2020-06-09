Big Brother Australia has been revived for a second time on a third network. This time it will be different... right?

Big Brother 2020 (Image: Seven)

Seven’s night as everything is old and bored -- meaning Big Brother has been reincarnated on a desperate Seven (it lasted a year on Nine before being flicked).

The whole program averaged 1.22 million nationally, which was OK. The eviction topped with 1.29 million, then the arrivals segment with 1.19 million and the rest of the pap -- sorry, program -- 1.18 million.

Big Brother tells us everything that is wrong with free-to-air TV in this country. Onto another Netflix, Stan, Disney+ night. Ryan Stokes and Kerry Stokes (thanks, dad) have been given Order of Australia gongs in part for giving Australians this sort of pap?