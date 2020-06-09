Chevron's corporate compassion, and yet another stacking opportunity for the government. Plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Immigration detainees protest in Brisbane, May 8, 2020 (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Peter Dutton's Australia

Given that what we know about police excesses is at least as much down to civilians with mobile phones as it is to journalists, a tipster has reminded us of a few things regarding another national shame -- the treatment of asylum seekers in detention, and the attempts to keep that from our view.

Mobile phone footage has been one of the primary ways detainees have revealed unrest and mistreatment in detention centres. Which we're sure has nothing to do with the renewed push to ban them.