Sweden's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic has proved that what's best for public health really is what's best for the economy.

(Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

A cautionary tale

If anything has typified the transition of the right from being market-based capitalism folk to warmongering anti-abortionists, it is their rabid support of Sweden’s "herd immunity" response to COVID-19.

The near-socialist, fun-loving Swedes, led by chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, ignored popular wisdom and allowed residents to largely avoid locking down.

Many have recently criticised Sweden for its high death toll, but that misses the point. While Sweden’s per-capita fatality rate is far higher than its neighbours (at 450 deaths per million people, compared to 58 for Finland and 44 for Norway), Sweden’s death toll is still relatively low at 4639 -- a fraction of the UK (which did implement a lock down).