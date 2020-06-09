Protesters defied authorities and the coronavirus to support the Black Lives Matter movement across Australia on Saturday.

Thousands take to the streets to support the Black Lives Matter movement, but will it lead to more health risks? New Zealand declares victory over COVID-19. Elsewhere, though, the picture is far less rosy. Brazil now has the second-highest number of cases in the world after the United States.

Protests trigger the right

Thousands of Australians took to the streets on Saturday to protest our country’s pernicious legacy of Indigenous deaths in custody and show solidarity with Black Lives Matter rallies that erupted across the United States after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers.

Protesters defied the pleas of politicians, and a failed court challenge by NSW Police, to turn out in huge numbers. But although the rallies were outdoors, and organisers took great precaution to minimise risks, there are fears large gatherings could worsen the spread of COVID-19.