In attempting to address Black Lives Matter, the Oz's Paul Kelly is obsessed with the notion that the elite have distorted the 'natural' liberal state of the West. His most desperate ploy is to not acknowledge that the West's history is not liberal at all.

US protests following the police killing of George Floyd (Image: Sipa USA/Anthony Behar)

Last weekend, while the streets of our major cities filled with enormous Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests that were both in solidarity with the US, and protests of their own right, a few tweets of exasperation bounced around the sphere of... well... of the shrinking number of people I communicate politically with.

Not exasperation at the protests, which were inspiring, but at, of all things, Paul Kelly's article/essay in The Weekend Australian.

The general tone of which was "nurgggggghhh".