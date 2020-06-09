The Sydney Morning Herald wants industry super funds to disclose their links with unions. Too bad the paper fails to disclose its own links with and support for the Liberal Party -- and is that why it has now joined the war on industry super?

Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

It seems that the Nine media company is quite taken with Liberal senator Andrew "virus guy" Bragg.

Last week The Sydney Morning Herald gave, in effect, a free ad for his new book attacking Australia's compulsory superannuation model, ran an excerpt from it, and ran a follow-up story the next day recycling one of its core myths -- that industry super funds are major political donors.

Bragg was also given a slot on far-right shock-jock Ben Fordham's radio program on Nine-owned 2GB to spruik the book. Bragg also received glowing coverage from the SMH earlier this year when commenting on super.