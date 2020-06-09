It seems that the Nine media company is quite taken with Liberal senator Andrew "virus guy" Bragg.
Last week The Sydney Morning Herald gave, in effect, a free ad for his new book attacking Australia's compulsory superannuation model, ran an excerpt from it, and ran a follow-up story the next day recycling one of its core myths -- that industry super funds are major political donors.
Bragg was also given a slot on far-right shock-jock Ben Fordham's radio program on Nine-owned 2GB to spruik the book. Bragg also received glowing coverage from the SMH earlier this year when commenting on super.
