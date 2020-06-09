Back in the mid-'90s, there were three big moments newspaper publishers should have paid attention to: the launch of commercialised web browsers, emerging classified ad sites, and the "Ten Crack Commandments" of rapper Notorious B.I.G.
Particularly commandment number four: “never get high on your own supply".
The supply they got high on? The power and influence that flowed seemingly as a matter of right from the entrenched habits of both readers and advertisers. Their mistake was to conflate their users’ habits with addiction.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.