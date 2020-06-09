Women injured in vaginal mesh procedures have won a class action against Johnson & Johnson, but as the case drags on to an appeal, they are still waiting for compensation.

Julie Davis speaks on behalf of victims outside the Federal Court in Sydney on Thursday, November 21, 2019. (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

When more than 1300 women with pelvic mesh devices won a seven-year legal battle against Johnson & Johnson in November, the judgement was so lengthy that one Federal Court staffer remarked they’d “need a forklift” to carry the printed version.

In Justice Anna Katzmann’s one-hour summary of the hefty document, she detailed how Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon acted “negligently” and engaged in “misleading or deceptive conduct” before ordering that the women be compensated.

She described debilitating complications experienced by the three lead applicants after they had been fitted with Ethicon’s urogynaecological meshes, sometimes known as transvaginal meshes, which are frequently used to treat pelvic organ prolapse or urinary incontinence.