When more than 1300 women with pelvic mesh devices won a seven-year legal battle against Johnson & Johnson in November, the judgement was so lengthy that one Federal Court staffer remarked they’d “need a forklift” to carry the printed version.
In Justice Anna Katzmann’s one-hour summary of the hefty document, she detailed how Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon acted “negligently” and engaged in “misleading or deceptive conduct” before ordering that the women be compensated.
She described debilitating complications experienced by the three lead applicants after they had been fitted with Ethicon’s urogynaecological meshes, sometimes known as transvaginal meshes, which are frequently used to treat pelvic organ prolapse or urinary incontinence.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.