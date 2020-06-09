Global protests following the murder of African-American man George Floyd may swing the race for Richard Di Natale's Senate seat in favour of Indigenous campaigner Lidia Thorpe.

Greens Senate candidate Lidia Thorpe (Image: AAP/James Ross)

As the dust settles on the Black Lives Matter protests across the country, it is worth contemplating the potential Australian impacts flowing from George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis.

The push to change Australia Day will gain momentum, as will community and political support for the voice to parliament campaign, along with treaty proposals such as what is being pursued by the Victorian government.

Another early impact is likely to be the delay of Julian Burnside’s career in federal parliament.