Rules and restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic are changing frequently, to the point where it’s hard to keep track. Some of the most frequently asked questions around these ever-changing restrictions are about how often you can socialise and with how many people.
Here is a state-by-state breakdown of how many visitors you can have in your home, as well as how many people are allowed to gather in public and at outdoor venues.
How many visitors can I have at my house?
Residents of New South Wales may have five visitors over to their home at one time, and visitors may also stay the night.
The NSW government has reinforced the point that it’s five visitors per sitting, so you may have multiple visits throughout the day but it can only be with five people at one time. Social distancing of 1.5 metres should still be observed during house visits.
Residents of Victoria may have up to 20 people in their home at one time, and visitors are permitted to stay the night.
The Victorian government says the 20-person rule includes all members of the household. While residents of Victoria may have multiple socialising sessions, the Victorian government is asking people to err on the side of caution and use common sense. Social distancing of 1.5 metres should be observed during house visits.
Residents of Queensland may have 20 visitors over to their home at one time. Under guidelines supplied by the Queensland government, the 20 visitors are allowed to come from different households.
Residents of Western Australia may have 20 visitors over to their home at one time. From June 6, restrictions eased further to allow a larger group of people to come together for non-work gatherings and weddings.
Residents of Tasmania may have five visitors over to their homes. This rule will be reviewed by the Tasmanian government on June 15.
Residents of South Australia may now have up to 20 visitors over to their home at one time, after an earlier 10-visitor limit was changed on June 5. South Australians are still being advised to adhere to the one-person-per-four-square-metres rule while visiting people in their homes.
Residents of Northern Territory may welcome an unlimited number of guests into their homes, however, they must maintain 1.5-metres distance between them and their guests at all times.
Residents of the Australian Capital Territory may have 10 visitors over to their home at one time. The one-person-per-four-square-metres rule must be observed in the home.
How many people can I meet in public and outdoor places?
Here is a breakdown of the number of people who can meet in public and outdoor places:
- New South Wales: 10
- Victoria: 20
- Queensland: 20
- Western Australia: 20
- Tasmania: 10
- South Australia: 10
- Northern Territory: No limits
- Australian Capital Territory: 10
